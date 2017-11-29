Amber Portwood and her ex-fiance Matt Baier didn’t waste any time moving on after officially calling it quits in August. The Teen Mom OG star, 27, is expecting a baby with her boyfriend of five months Andrew Glennon. And as of Tuesday, November 28, Us Weekly can confirm that Baier is a married man.

According to E!, Baier exchanged wedding vows with his girlfriend of six months Jennifer Conlon in Las Vegas, where he has been living since the Portwood breakup. “She’s not a public figure,” Baier told E!. “So we kept our relationship private.”

The 47-year-old DJ and Conlon didn’t have a long engagement. In fact, he never actually proposed. “It was one of those situations where it just kind of felt like the right thing. We get each other,” he explained. “We both have overcome a lot of stuff. It felt like the right thing to do. It just kind of happened that way.”

Portwood and Baier tried to work through their relationship issues on Marriage Boot Camp: Family Edition last summer, but he left filming early and headed back to Las Vegas rather than returning to the home they shared in Indianapolis.

“That would have been too painful. So I went to Vegas to get my head around the split,” he told E! in August. “Ultimately, my hope was to get a place where Amber could come visit me and we could work on our issues. Obviously that didn’t happen.”

As previously reported, Portwood called off the wedding in June after Baier, a recovered drug addict, offered cast member Catelynn Lowell a Xanax to calm her nerves at a press day in NYC. She told Us Weekly at the time that Baier’s action was “pretty much the straw that broke the camel’s back.”

