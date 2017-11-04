Amber Portwood is pregnant with her second child and her Teen Mom family couldn’t wait to congratulate her!

The 16 and Pregnant alum, 27, confirmed to Us Weekly on Friday, November 3 that she is expecting her second child with boyfriend Andrew Glennon, and took to Twitter after sharing the news, writing, “Thank you everyone for all the kind words. I’m very excited for my future with Andrew and our little family we are starting together!”

Thank you everyone for all the kind words. I'm very excited for my future with Andrew and our little family we are starting together! Love💖 — Amber Portwood (@AmberLPortwood) November 4, 2017

Her costars quickly took to Twitter to offer their congratulations. Catelynn Baltierra wrote, “Congratulations babe I love you and can’t wait to see you at Friendsgiving,” while her husband, Tyler Baltierra, tweeted, “CONGRATS AMB! We are so happy for you & can’t wait to meet that little baby!”

Congratulations babe 💋 I love you and can't wait to see you at Friendsgiving 🌽🍽🍗 https://t.co/EvbZEs9JLu — Catelynn Baltierra (@CatelynnLowell) November 4, 2017

Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus wrote, “Congrats, hope it’s a boy! Lol” while her sister Brittany posted, “Congratulations” with the double-heart emoji.

Portwood exclusively told Us Weekly on Friday, November 3, that she was scared when she first found out she was pregnant. “I just kind of sat down and thought about it and realized that it was a big step in my life and it was a good thing actually, and I was really happy within 30 minutes,” she said.

The Never Too Late author met Glennon while she was filming Marriage Boot Camp with ex-fiancé Matt Baier. Glennon worked on the WE tv show and reached out to her after production wrapped.

“It was definitely butterflies there, but then again, as we started talking, strangely I felt so comfortable, which was amazing,” the lighting technician told Us in August. “I feel like that’s hard to find.”

Portwood shared that sentiment, revealing to Us, “I think we just kind of fell into this groove really enjoying life with each other for a while, so its kind of fun and it’s kind of serious in a way as well. But we’re trying not to put too much pressure on a relationship.”

The MTV star, who was first featured on 16 and Pregnant in 2009, is already mom to daughter Leah, 8, with ex-fiancé Gary Shirley.

