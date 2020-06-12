Showing her support. Hours after Samantha Marie Ware shared her Lea Michele story in an interview published on Thursday, June 11, Glee alum Amber Riley publicly praised her on social media.

“@Sammie_Ware you are a superhero, your @Variety article made me feel liberated,” the actress, 34, tweeted. “I know you’re getting some hate, but you have my support sis. #UnMUTEny keep telling your stories everyone.”

Additionally, when a fan added, “Also can they please stop cutting snippets of what @MsAmberPRiley said together to make it it like she is defending her? The media is just as big a part of this, quick to forgive a white woman,” the Little Mermaid Live! alum was quick to respond.

“That’s the PR machine,” she tweeted.

Ware, 28, opened up to Variety in a new interview, detailing Michele’s alleged behavior on the Glee set following her claim that the 33-year-old actress made her time on the show “a living hell.”

“When you’re shooting a scene, sometimes the camera is on you and sometimes it’s not, but you still have to be in the scene. The camera wasn’t on us, so it’s not like we had to give a full throttle performance, but apparently, I was goofing around when the camera wasn’t on me, and she took that as me being disrespectful to her. She waited until the scene was over and she stopped in the middle of the stage and did a ‘come here’ gesture, like how a mother does to their child,” the What/If alum explained in the interview, adding that Michele said, “You need to come here right now,” which she didn’t do because she was embarrassed.

“I said ‘no,’ and that’s when she decided to threaten my job, and said she would call Ryan Murphy in to come and fire me,” the Hamilton alum claimed. “It’s scary. For the full week, I was thinking I’m probably going to get an email and I might not be able to do the last three episodes, or I might not be able to sing another song.”

The former God Friended Me star alleged that the former Mayor actress then “told me to shut my mouth” and said that Ware didn’t deserve the job on the Fox series.

Ware’s original message was in response to Michele’s tweet about supporting the Black Lives Matter movement. A source shared with Us Weekly that although Ware and Michele did not get along on set, it had nothing to do with race.

“It shouldn’t have to take my tweet. When you tweet, ‘Black lives matter,’ that would mean you have an understanding of what that hashtag means, but it’s clear that it doesn’t,” Ware said in the interview. “Does Lea even know what a microaggression is? I don’t know. All that her apology did was affirm that she hasn’t learned anything. Am I calling Lea a racist? No. Does Lea have racist tendencies? I think Lea suffers from a symptom of living in this world in an industry that is tailored to white people.”

The Same Time Next Christmas actress apologized on June 3, posting a lengthy statement via Instagram. “I have never judged others by their background or color of their skin, that’s not really the point,” she wrote at the time. “What matters is that I clearly acted in ways which hurt other people.”

Riley, who starred alongside Michele on all six seasons of Glee, recently spoke out about Ware’s claims in an Instagram Live video, explaining that there are bigger issues in the world right now so she’ll comment on it once and only once.

“I’m not going to say she’s racist,” the Grammy nominee said on the same day as the apology. “I wish Lea Michele well, I hope that she has an amazing pregnancy. I hope that she is grown and that she understands. The apology she put out, I didn’t read it because I told y’all, I don’t give a s–t about it. … She reached out to me, I responded to her. That’s where it ends for me. I ain’t talked to that girl in two years. I have no hatred or ill-will on that end.”