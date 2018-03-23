Amber Rose broke her silence about reports that she and boyfriend 21 Savage called it quits.

“Am I single? To be in a relationship in general is very difficult,” the 34-year-old model said during her appearance on REAL 92.3 L.A.’s Big Boy Neighborhood show on Friday, March 23. “To be famous and in a relationship is even more difficult because you have, like, teams and people and everybody feeding ya’ll both stuff and then you wind up arguing about things that you wouldn’t usually argue about.”

Added the Dancing With the Stars alum, “But I love him. I really love him, I miss him. I think about him everyday.”

Rose and the 25-year-old rapper sparked split rumors earlier this month when fans noticed that the pair were no longer following each other on Instagram and they had taken down all of their photos together.

“I can’t say that I’m single because in my heart, I still love him,” the SlutWalk founder explained. “For me to say I’m single means I want to go out and find something else, like I’m ready to mingle, and I’m not. My heart is still with him. So hopefully we can work it out, but if we can’t, the love is still there. So, you know, we’ll hopefully be able to be friends.”

Rose and the “Rockstar” rapper were last seen together on Valentine’s Day in Los Angeles. Although the eyewear designer didn’t reveal what went wrong during the interview, she confirmed that the duo are going through a “rough patch” but still talk “a little bit.”

“It’s still very fresh and so that’s why, like, I can never sit up here and say that I’m single,” she continued. “I was just with him and I still love him.”

Rose also explained why the former flames unfollowed each other on social media. “It’s almost better that we don’t follow each other and we just kind of work on us, whatever that will be,” she said. “Just work on us and, like, kind of just get the internet and all the people just out of our business because our kids love each other as well.

Rose and 21 Savage started dating in summer 2017. She shares 5-year-old son Sebastian with ex-husband Wiz Khalifa and previously dated Val Chmerkovskiy and Kanye West.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!