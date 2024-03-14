Amber Rose is getting candid about her past relationships.

Speaking on “The Jason Lee Show” podcast, the model and rapper, 40, opened up about her time with rapper Machine Gun Kelly. One particular revelation: MGK, 33, was the only one of Rose’s exes to apologize for how he treated her.

“Let me tell you something, though. Out of all of my relationships, [aside] from my ex-husband, he was the only one that apologized to me,” Rose said during the Wednesday, March 13, episode. “He was the only one that came up to me and said, ‘Amber, you know what? You were one of the best girlfriends I ever had. And you didn’t deserve to be treated that way.’”

She added, “So, shout-out to you, MGK.”

Rose has dated a number of rappers before, first rising to prominence during her relationship with Kanye West, which lasted from 2008 to 2010, and later dating 21 Savage. She married Wiz Khalifa in 2013, and the two share an 11-year-old son, Sebastian. They divorced in 2016. She also shares son Slash, 4, with music executive Alexander “AE” Edwards, who is now dating Cher.

Asked about Edwards’ current relationship on the show, Rose said she has no problem with it.

​”I don’t want him. Somebody gotta tolerate him and it ain’t gonna be me, right?” she said. “So, I’m very happy that he’s over there with her because it’s stability for my son.”

Asked on the show about her history with rappers, Rose quipped, “They love me, Jason. What can I say? Like, they love me. I’m not out looking for that.”

Rose added that her exes have another attribute in common — they all made the first move.

“That’s how all the s–t transpired from Ye, to Wiz, to 21, to Machine Gun Kelly,” she said.

Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, is now engaged to actress Megan Fox. He previously discussed his relationship with Rose, saying it was difficult to date someone who always found herself in the spotlight.

“I had no idea what came with [Rose’s lifestyle],” he said in a 2015 interview with E! News. “I’d be lying if I didn’t say that it’s not like a struggle every day doubled with the fact that it is like one of the most anti-spotlight people ever and one of the most in-the-spotlight people ever.”

Rose says she and MGK remain friends to this day.

The interview also veered into Rose’s mental health struggles. She admitted to having suicidal thoughts, crediting her children and ketamine microdoses for helping her better control her thoughts.