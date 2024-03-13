Amber Rose has no hard feelings about her ex-boyfriend Alexander “AE” Edwards moving on with Cher.

“I’m very happy that he’s with Cher because it creates stability for when [our] son goes over there,” Rose, 40, who shares son Slash, 4, with Edwards, 37, says in a teaser for her upcoming appearance on the “Jason Lee Show” podcast shared with Page Six.

Rose adds that it’s comforting to know “that it’s not all mayhem and stuff” when Slash spends time with Edwards and Cher, 77, who started dating in 2022.

Elsewhere in the clip, host Jason Lee seems surprised that Rose allows Slash to visit Cher’s home.

“So, you’re definitely not the mom that’s like, ‘You’re not going over there?’” he asks.

“Absolutely not, why would I do that?” Rose replies. “Let’s be very clear — why would I ever be mad at her? I don’t want him. Somebody gotta tolerate him and it ain’t gonna be me, right? So, I’m very happy that he’s over there with her because it’s stability for my son.”

The model adds that all she wants from Edwards is for him to be a “present” father and help her send Slash to the same private school that her 11-year-old, Sebastian, whom she shares with ex-husband Wiz Khalifa, attends.

“Just be a present father. I don’t care if it’s her, or a dog, or a dolphin or a f–king rat. I don’t care who you are f–king, I’m not that type of baby mama,” Rose explains. “That’s not who I’ll ever be. I want him to be happy because a happy parent is good for our child. So, that’s all I care about.”

Rose and Edwards called it quits in August 2021 after three years of dating. Edwards subsequently admitted to cheating on Rose during their relationship.

“I thought, ‘S–t, I got caught.’ I got caught before, you know what I’m saying? And she’s just had enough, obviously,” the music executive said during an August 2021 interview with Entertainment Tonight. “I love her, though. That’s, like, my best friend, the mother of my son.”

After Edwards sparked a romance with Cher, social media users were quick to remind the singer of her man’s past mistakes. Cher took to X in November 2022 to shut down the conversation.

“BABE ENGLISH IS MY FIRST LANGUAGE,” she wrote. “IM IN ♥️NOT BLINDED BY IT. KNOW WHAT I KNOW … SMOKE DOESNT ALWAYS MEAN🔥.”

A source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time that Cher “couldn’t care less” about the “skepticism” surrounding her relationship with Edwards.

“She’s reveling in the attention and saying that she and AE have something very special going on that’s made her feel more alive and sexier than ever,” the insider continued.