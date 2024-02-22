Travis Kelce and Machine Gun Kelly may appear to live in completely different worlds, but the Super Bowl champion and the Grammy-nominated rapper come from the same neighborhood in Cleveland, Ohio.

“We actually grew up right down the street from each other,” Kelce said of MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker, while announcing Kelce Jam in April 2023. “I knew of Cols growing up. But for the most part, I’ve just been a big, big fan of his through high school, through college. Being able to see his success has been really cool knowing that we’re from the same area.”

The feeling is mutual for Baker, who has shown his support for Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs multiple times throughout the years. Baker and his fiancée, Megan Fox, even joined Kelce and Taylor Swift to celebrate the Chiefs’ February 2024 Super Bowl win in Las Vegas.

From their humble beginnings in Cleveland to international stardom in music and football, keep scrolling for a complete timeline of Baker and Kelce’s friendship: