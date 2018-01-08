Amber Tamblyn isn’t letting E! News off the hook. The actress slammed the network over Catt Sadler’s pay disparity on Monday, January 8, hours after the Golden Globes over the weekend.

“We’re watching you, @e_entertainment and we don’t mean your programming,” the actress, 34, tweeted. “You need to address pay inequality at your network and the fact that @IAmCattSadler left after finding out her male co-host was making twice as much as she was. #TIMESUP.”

Tamblyn’s tweet came after some stars — including Debra Messing, Eva Longoria, Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern and Nicole Kidman — called out E! while speaking to E!’s Giuliana Rancic on the Golden Globes red carpet. As previously reported, Sadler recently left the network when she found out there was a “massive disparity in pay” between herself and colleague Jason Kennedy.

“I was so shocked to hear that E! doesn’t believe in paying their female co-hosts the same as their male co-hosts. I miss Catt Sadler,” Messing told Rancic on Sunday night. “So we stand with her. That’s something that can change tomorrow, you know. We want people to start having this conversation that women are just as valuable as men.”

In a separate interview, Dern added: “We need the powers that be, and all the industries and all the networks, including E!, to help us with closing his pay gender gap.”

E! previously told Us in a statement: “E! compensates employees fairly and appropriately based on their roles, regardless of gender. We appreciate Catt Sadler’s many contributions at E! News and wish her all the best following her decision to leave the network.”

Kennedy, meanwhile, didn’t cohost E!’s red carpet on Sunday night. (Other interviewers included Ryan Seacrest and Kristin Cavallari.) He didn’t post any photos on Instagram either, but he was spotted inside the Beverly Hilton during the live broadcast.

