Two years after she quit American Idol in shocking fashion, Kenedi Anderson has announced plans for her next chapter.

In a TikTok video posted on Friday, June 7, the former reality star revealed she would be heading on a Mormon mission trip.

“Dear Sister Anderson, you are hereby called to serve as a missionary of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints,” Anderson read from her mission letter. “You have been recommended as one worthy to represent the Lord as a minister of the restored gospel of Jesus Christ.”

As Anderson read her expected duties aloud, she scolded her two brothers, Jackson and Jayce, from skipping ahead to find out where she’d be headed.

With great enthusiasm, Anderson eventually screamed, “You have been assigned in the Hawaii Honolulu Mission!”

Anderson’s entire assembled family hooted and hollered along with her as she covered her mouth and said, “Oh, my God!”

“It is anticipated that you will serve for a period of 18 months,” Anderson read. “Our Heavenly Father will reward you for the goodness of your life. Greater blessings and more joy than you have ever experienced await you as you prayerfully serve the Lord in this labor of love among his children.”

Anderson is set to begin her mission on July 15.

In April 2022, Anderson, then 17, abruptly quit season 20 of American Idol after only four episodes, despite judge Luke Bryan saying she “might be the biggest star we’ve ever seen.”

Once her exit was announced, Anderson took to social media to explain her stunning departure.

“For personal reasons, I’m unable to continue on American Idol. This has been one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever had to make, but I know it’s necessary,” Anderson wrote in a statement via Instagram in April 2022. ”I’m so grateful to American Idol, the judges, the producers, the amazing contestants, and all the fans who have supported me.”

She concluded, “Thank you for giving me such an amazing opportunity to share my voice, chase my dreams, feel so much joy and happiness doing what I love, and make lifelong friends along the way.”

In June 2022, Anderson gave another hint about her exit in the comments section of one of her TikTok videos. In response to a fan who was disappointed to see her go, Anderson wrote, “Ur so sweet thank you. But I had to do what’s best for me.”