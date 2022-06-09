Kenedi Anderson had big dreams when she auditioned for season 20 of American Idol — and her family is just as large.

The pianist, who wowed the judges with her audition performance of Lady Gaga’s “Applause,” quickly became the frontrunner in the 2022 season of the long-running series. Her mom, Anne Anderson, was even brought into the audition room to watch as her daughter received the platinum ticket — meaning that she could skip a week in Hollywood to simply observe her fellow contestants in order to gain more insight into her own artistry and performances.

However, the singer’s American Idol career was not meant to be. Kenedi quit the competition show in late April 2022, after just four episodes and three more performances. Two days after her exit from the series, she confirmed via Instagram that she took herself out of the running due to “personal reasons,” though she did not elaborate.

While Kennedi’s large family had her back throughout her time on American Idol — in addition to her parents, she also has four siblings— they’ve been just as supportive since her sudden departure.

During her Idol audition, the Virginia resident explained her relationship with her tight-knit brood.

“Having a big family has helped me a lot. I’m one of six children and second oldest,” she said at the time. “We’re all pretty close, but we’ve been through a lot together. Everyone in my family is really athletic, and I’m the musical one.”

The Anderson family has moved around a lot due to her dad Justin Anderson’s job as a football coach. (The Utah native played college football at Brigham Young University and has coached at the University of Virginia and East Carolina University.

“I’ve never in one place for a very long time. I have been moving basically my whole life,” Kenedi revealed in her Idol footage. “It’s so hard starting over and readjusting to new places. It’s tough. It really is, and it can be really lonely.”

Fortunately, the Virginia resident has always had her siblings to rely on: Sisters Dakota, Rubee and Peyton, and brothers Jackson and Jayce. She frequently posts photos via Instagram with all of her family members — including her cousins — whether she’s giving them sweet birthday shoutouts, sharing throwback photos from her childhood or simply posting selfies.

Keep scrolling for a complete guide to Kenedi’s parents and her five siblings: