Justin Guarini knows a thing or two about finishing in second place, so it’s only fair that the American Idol season 1 runner-up offered to help defeated Senate candidate Roy Moore.

“Hey Roy, hit me up if you need pointers on how to gracefully concede you dirtbag,” Guarini, 39, tweeted on Tuesday, December 12, after the embattled Republican, 70, lost the Alabama Senate election to Democrat Doug Jones.

Moore’s turbulent campaign was marked by accusations of sexual misconduct and child molestation, claims he repeatedly denied. Despite the scandal, President Donald Trump endorsed the politician in an attempt to fill Jeff Sessions’ vacant seat with a member of the GOP. After Jones, 63, emerged victorious late Tuesday night, Moore said he would not concede. He told his supporters that he wanted a recount and planned to “wait on God and let this process play out.”

Guarini wasn’t the only celebrity to celebrate the outcome on social media. “Holy s–t!!!!! Does this mean I DON’T have to bury 2017 in the back yard?? Thank you, Alabama!!!!” Chris Evans tweeted. Alyssa Milano wrote, “Thank you for restoring my faith in humanity, Alabama. And thank you to every volunteer who knocked on doors, made phone calls, and that worked tirelessly to make this happen.”

Ellen DeGeneres simply tweeted, “Thank you Alabama and thank you Doug Jones,” while former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton wrote, “Tonight, Alabama voters elected a senator who’ll make them proud. And if Democrats can win in Alabama, we can — and must — compete everywhere. Onward!”

See more stars’ reactions below.

