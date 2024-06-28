American Ninja Warrior champion Drew Drechsel was sentenced to 121 months in prison for receiving child pornography and enticement to travel for illicit sexual conduct.

U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger confirmed in a Wednesday, June 26, press release that Drechsel, 35, had been sentenced in a Camden, New Jersey, federal court. Drechsel was also sentenced to 15 years of supervised release and a $100,00 fine as restitution to the victim.

After an FBI investigation in 2020, Drechsel pleaded guilty in June 2023 to one count of receiving child pornography and one count of knowingly persuading, inducing, enticing and coercing a minor to travel interstate to engage in sexual activity.

Drechsel previously lived in Connecticut between 2014 and 2019, when he allegedly communicated with a child based in New Jersey. Law enforcement’s investigation revealed Drechsel kept images of the then-14-year-old on his phone. Drechsel admitted that they met through parkour activities tied to his experience on American Ninja Warrior.

Drechsel’s lawyer, Frank J. Riccio II, previously noted in an August 2020 X statement that his client intended on “entering a not guilty plea.”

“Mr. Dreschel is presumed innocent of the charges and that presumption will remain through the pendency of his case,” Riccio said at the time. “It is respectfully requested that you respect the privacy of Mr. Dreschel and his family.”

Drechsel later confirmed in the investigation that he texted the anonymous victim about plans to engage in sexual activity, where he urged the minor to travel across state lines. The victim traveled to visit Drechsel in July 2015.

Drechsel previously won American Ninja Warrior in 2019 and went on to serve as a mentor for American Ninja Warrior Junior.

“We are shocked and disturbed to learn about the charges alleged against Drew Drechsel,” NBC, which produces the competition show, told The Hollywood Reporter following the initial 2020 charges. “American Ninja Warrior is a family show that has inspired countless people, and we will not let the actions of one contestant tarnish the hard work and amazing stories of so many. Moving forward, the American Ninja Warrior brand will sever all ties with Mr. Drechsel, including his appearance on future seasons of the show.”

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).

If you or someone you know is experiencing child abuse, call or text Child Help Hotline at 1-800-422-4453.