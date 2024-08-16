Former Americas’ Got Talent contestant and stand-up comic Perry Kurtz has died after being involved in a hit-and-run crash. He was 73.

Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to Fox 11 that a 73-year-old man was crossing the street at Ventura Boulevard and Melvin Avenue in Tarzana, California, around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 15, when a car driven by a teenager hit him.

When first responders arrived, the victim was declared dead at the scene.

Kurtz was identified as the victim by a Los Angeles County Medical Examiner report viewed by Us Weekly. His cause of death has yet to be revealed and is deferred pending an autopsy.

According to Fox 11, an 18-year-old suspect was arrested and booked on Friday, August 16, after investigators allege he struck and killed Kurtz. Us has reached out to the Los Angeles Police Department for comment.

Two days before the accident, Kurtz was spotted at Pat’s Cocktails Lounge near Los Angeles where he took to the stage and participated in karaoke.

“I just get up,” he said in a video posted via his Facebook page. “I’m trying to have me some fun.”

Kurtz, who is a Philadelphia native, started his career back in the early ‘70s when he performed in various comedy gigs all over the country. In the ‘80s, he served as a consistent headliner at famed New York City venue Dangerfield’s — named after comedy star Rodney Dangerfield.

During season 8 of America’s Got Talent, Kurtz appeared in front of judges Howard Stern, Mel B and Heidi Klum to deliver a comedy act. He identified himself as an “ex male stripper” before performing a routine.

Kurtz ultimately received three “nos” and did not advance after the 2013 auditions.

“Howard had prewritten mean jokes, to which I heckled him back and got laughs from the crowd,” Kurtz joked on his YouTube page. “They gave me no mic stand, strange music and shut my mic off to 2/3 of the audience when I started to sing, THEN told the crowd to stand up and boo me. Welcome to reality TV.”

After the show, however, Kurtz had the opportunity to appear on The Late Late Show With James Corden where he delivered his best “bar talent.” He called late-night host James Corden “the nicest guy EVER” after his 2018 appearance.

Up until his death, Kurtz continued to step out and perform at various comedy venues in and around Southern California. He shared many highlights of his performances on social media.