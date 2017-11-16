A voice of reason. Amy Duggar is using her platform to promote the importance of spreading love and kindness to others, even those who hold beliefs that counter their own.

“You might not agree with someone or their lifestyle but you SHOULD be compassionate and show God’s love regardless to everyone,” the Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars alum, 31, tweeted on Wednesday, November 15, in reference to the controversy surrounding her family member Derick Dillard’s tweets about transgender reality star Jazz Jennings.

“This is what I was trying to say to Derick,” a fan wrote in the comments. “It’s okay that you don’t agree with the trans community, that’s your opinion and that’s fine. But you can’t bully and be mean to others.”

Amy responded: “I have friends that are gay and I still love them as a person. Thank you for following.”

As previously reported, the 28-year-old Counting On star, who is married to Amy’s cousin Jill Duggar, has faced immense backlash for comments he has made about Jennings, 17, began her transition from male to female at age 5. “I pity Jazz 4 those who take advantage of him in order 2 promote their agenda, including the parents who allow these kinds of decisions 2 be made by a child,” the missionary tweeted on Thursday, November 9. “It’s sad that ppl would use a juvenile this way. Again, nothing about him, just unfortunate what’s on tv these days.”

Dillard first spoke out against the Being Jazz: My Life as a (Transgender) Teen author in a slew of tweets in August when he wrote off her gender as “a myth.” After catching wind of Dillard’s remarks, Jennings tweeted that she “prefer[s] to disregard negative opinions and continue moving forward with love.”

TLC announced in a Twitter statement on Saturday, November 11, that the network has no further plans to work with Dillard.

