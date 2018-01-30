Amy Duggar to the rescue? The reality TV personality revealed that she wants to adopt the 13 Turpin children who were held captive inside their home by their parents.

“I just texted [my husband] Dillon and told him I wanted to adopt all 13 Turpin children,” Duggar tweeted on Tuesday, January 30. “I would love to show them true love and have a beautiful life and provide a secure and stable home for them. #ifonly #houseofhorrors God can restore what the devil has stolen.”

The Duggar cousin added, “Anyone who can hurt animals and starve torture children in any way need to be hung by their toenails. Watching the news just breaks my heart.”

As previously reported, David Allen Turpin and Louise Anna Turpin have been accused of holding their 13 children, ranging from ages 2 to 29, captive in their California home. The pair pleaded not guilty to torture, child abuse and false imprisonment on January 18 after a 17-year-old girl escaped the house and called 911 four days earlier. She explained to police that she and her siblings were “being held captive inside the residence by her parents and further claimed some of her siblings were bound with chains and padlocks.”

Duggar, who married Dillon King in September 2015, opened up about her own childhood abuse during her stint on Marriage Boot Camp in 2017, claiming that her father once tried to run her over with a car.

“I’ve seen things thrown in the air. I’ve been called every name in the book. He tried to run me over with a car. It scared me out of my mind,” she revealed during the February 17 episode. She added that the worst part was never knowing “what’s going to set him off.”

