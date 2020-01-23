There’s nothing wrong with staying friends after a breakup, but these exes are maybe a little too close for comfort. Amy Schumer’s ex-boyfriend Kyle Dunnigan has been living with her and her husband, Chris Fischer, for more than a month.

The comedian, 49, admitted during a recent appearance on the Howard Stern Show that he’s been a steady houseguest with the Trainwreck star, 38, and Fischer, 40. Dunnigan and Schumer dated briefly after working together on Comedy Central’s Inside Amy Schumer, but their new living situation hasn’t been awkward at all.

“[Her apartment] is beautiful. If you saw it, you’d stay too,” Dunnigan told Howard Stern on Thursday, January 23. “When I first got there, I was very [polite], like, ‘Oh, you don’t have to do that.’ I got so entitled within two days … I had to check myself.”

After explaining that he’s been shacking up with Schumer to work on her upcoming Hulu show, Dunnigan revealed that he moved in with the I Feel Pretty star about six weeks earlier — and has gotten pretty comfortable over the last month.

“I’m supposed to leave in three weeks, but I don’t think I’m gonna,” he teased.

Schumer’s ex hasn’t felt out of place in her home and her husband hasn’t complained about their new roommate yet either. The Snatched actress and the renowned chef tied the knot in Malibu in February 2018 and welcomed their son, Gene, in May 2019.

“We bro out,” Dunnigan said of his relationship with Fischer. “We play chess and all the food is really good … and free.”

Despite his appreciation for the Beetlebung Farm cookbook author’s meals and his writing partner’s luxury home, Dunnigan knows his stay at Schumer’s apartment can’t last forever.

“I gotta get out of there,” he said on Thursday. “Because this is like suspended adolescence.”

Earlier this month, Schumer revealed that she was “feeling really run down” after beginning IVF treatment in hopes of a second pregnancy. She kept fans updated on her fertility journey, sharing videos from her egg retrieval procedure on social media a few days later.