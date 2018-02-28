A day to remember! Amy Schumer shared a video from her surprise wedding to Chris Fischer — and even gave fans a look at their vows!

“Thank you @jeffandmollieweddings for this beautiful video and @thegetdownboys for the dope ass rendition of ‘rainbow connection’ and my friends and fam my husband!” the comedian captioned the video on Wednesday, February 28, via Instagram.

Multiple sources confirmed to Us Weekly on February 15 that Schumer, 36, married the celebrity chef, 37, two days earlier in Malibu. The Inside Amy Schumer star then confirmed she tied the knot on Instagram, simply writing “Yup.”

Now fans are getting an inside look at her nuptials, including her celebrity guests like Jennifer Lawrence, Chelsea Handler, Larry David, Judd Apatow and Jake Gyllenhaal.

“I love you, Amy. You bring happiness and joy to every part of my life,” Fischer said in his wedding vows. “You are the best thing to ever happen to me. I love you with every piece of my heart.”

“I just wanted to plug some of my road dates,” Schumer joked at the beginning of her vows. “People are wondering ‘Why the rush? Why so fast?’ And it’s because I truly cannot wait another second to be your wife. I love you.”

Schumer, who was first spotted with Fischer in November 2017, previously dished on her vows during a SiriusXM interview with pal Nikki Glaser on Monday, February 26.

“In my vows I go, ‘But I promise I’ll keep going down on you, even though everyone tells me I won’t,’” she said. “And his were like, heckling me too. He was like, ‘The other day I lost a tennis match and you called me a fucking loser.’ It was all like, awful shit.”

