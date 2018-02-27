What else would you expect? Amy Schumer may be a wife now, but contrary to what many people think, she won’t be slacking in the bedroom anytime soon — and she made that a promise at her wedding.

The 36-year-old actress dished on her raunchy self-written vows to husband Chris Fischer during a SiriusXM interview with pal Nikki Glaser on Monday, February 26.

“In my vows I go, ‘But I promise I’ll keep going down on you, even though everyone tells me I won’t,’” the outspoken comedian said. “And his were like, heckling me too. He was like, ‘The other day I lost a tennis match and you called me a fucking loser.’ It was all like, awful shit.”

The 33-year-old host — who was in attendance at the surprise nuptials — also recalled: “You go, ‘You make me laugh, you make me smile, you make me feel loved, you make me food.’”

Schumer also revealed that her X-rated vows only took 20 minutes to write, and according to her, she teased that they “sucked.”

As previously reported, Us Weekly exclusively revealed that Schumer tied the knot with the 37-year-old chef at a rented house in Malibu on February 13, just three months after they went public with their romance. Though the intimate ceremony was “thrown together last minute,” as one source told Us, it included a star-studded guest list. Jennifer Lawrence, David Spade, Jake Gyllenhaal and Jennifer Aniston were all in attendance.

