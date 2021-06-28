Not so fast! Andra Day responded to rumors that she’s dating Brad Pitt — noting that she has no idea where the gossip came from.

“We’re not dating. We don’t even know each other. It is hilarious. It was thin air. Somebody was bored that day,” the musician, 36, told Entertainment Tonight on Sunday, June 27. “Oh my gosh, child … we’ve never met.”

The United States vs. Billie Holiday actress recalled her sister calling her up after rumors began to swirl that she was connected to the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor, 57. The Marshall star previously took her older sibling as her date to the Oscars in April 2021. Pitt was also present at the awards show.

“She was like, ‘You met Brad Pitt?’ I said, ‘I guess so. I guess we did,’” Day recalled. “He’s great, though. Super talented. Wonderful.”

The Fight Club star is no stranger to dating rumors. After gossip began to circulate in November 2019 that he was dating Alia Shawkat, a source told Us Weekly exclusively that the duo were just friends.

“They have an incredibly tight bond and trust each other implicitly,” a second source explained in May 2020. “They’re only about 10 minutes away from each other, so Alia will bike or walk to Brad’s place whenever they have time to chill. It’s all very organic and easy.”

Months later, Shawkat shut down the dating rumors herself.

“We’re not dating,” the Arrested Development alum, 32, told Vulture in June 2020. “We’re just friends.”

Nevertheless, Pitt’s friends and exes alike have nice things to say about him. Earlier this month, Susan Sarandon spoke to Us exclusively about the actor, whom she starred alongside in 1991’s Thelma & Louise.

“I think he’s great — it was clear to me when I saw the film,” Sarandon, 74, shared. “It was clear that he was fun and relaxed and inventive. But when I saw the film, there was so much more that he brought to the film with that character that really wasn’t in the script. That’s when I looked and I thought this guy’s a character actor. He’s acting. When you’re that good looking, you really don’t have to do much. … He really played a character. He didn’t try to get by on his good looks.”

The Oscar winner’s ex-wife Jennifer Aniston also has kind words to share.

“Brad and I are buddies, we’re friends,” the Friends alum, 52, said during a Wednesday, June 23, appearance on The Howard Stern Show. “And we speak, and there’s no oddness at all.”