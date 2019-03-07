Andrew Garfield seemingly didn’t stay on the market long! Days after speculation swirled that he and Rita Ora split after a four-month whirlwind romance, the Social Network actor was spotted getting cozy with comedian Aisling Bea.

Garfield, 35, and the Irish actress, 34, appeared to be more than just friends in photos obtained by E! on Wednesday, March 6. The Amazing Spider-Man star could be seen with his arm draped around Bea at a Hamilton performance in London’s West End of London.

Their outing came less than one week after the Mirror reported that Garfield and Ora, 28, had split earlier this year after first being linked in November 2018.

One month after Garfield and Ora ignited romance rumors, the two furthered speculation when they were spotted strolling arm in arm in London in December 2018. Earlier this year, the British singer played coy when asked about the actor during an interview.

“You’re making me wake up this morning,” Ora replied to a question on SiriusXM’s “The Morning Mash Up” when asked if she prefers Tobey Maguire or her rumored beau as the superhero. “I don’t watch Spider-Man. That’s my answer.”

Prior to Ora and Bea, Garfield dated Emma Stone for four years. The two called it quits in October 2015. “They still have a lot of love for one another and they are on good terms with each another and remain close,” an insider told Us at the time of the former duo who met in 2011 on set of The Amazing Spider-Man. “It just wasn’t working.”

Bea was briefly linked to Underworld actor Michael Sheen in late 2018. During their time together, Bea posted a heartfelt photo oh herself with the Welsh actor following a day of volunteering in December 2018.

“Today Michael of Wales & I went to visit the @helprefugeesuk store in New York – the sister pop up to the London one off Carnaby street,” she wrote in part at the time. “It may sound hippy dippy but #ChooseLove because with the opposite, nobody wins.”

