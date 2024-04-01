Andrew Garfield is off the market once again. The actor was spotted holding hands with self-identified “spiritual” mentor Dr. Kate Tomas.

“Things are fairly new between Andrew and Kate, but she’s down to earth and he feels very comfortable with her,” a source tells Us Weekly days after their first outing together. “Andrew really appreciates the fact that Kate is very different from other women he’s dated. He thinks she has a great sense of humor and she’s easy to talk to.”

Garfield, 40, and Tomas were spotted cozying up on a double date with Phoebe Bridgers and Bo Burnham, according to photos obtained by Us Weekly. Per Daily Mail, the foursome went on a double date at Zinqué restaurant in Los Angeles, and Garfield had no qualms about packing on the PDA with his new lady.

Tomas wore a long-sleeve floral print dress for the outing, while Garfield kept it casual in black pants and a gray T-shirt. He had on a black baseball cap and appeared to have his hands all over Tomas in every shot.

Garfield’s new romance comes months after he was linked to Olivia Brower this past January. Photos obtained by The Sun at the time showed the former duo kissing outside of his London home.

Since his rise to fame, fans have been obsessed with the details of Garfield’s dating life; the actor was famously in a relationship with Emma Stone from 2012 to 2015. The exes are still on great terms, but Garfield — who has been linked to Susie Abromeit, Rita Ora, Aisling Bea, Christine Gabel and Alyssa Miller — hasn’t appeared to find The One.

So, who is the doctor that seems to have stolen Garfield’s heart? Keep scrolling for five things to know about Tomas.

1. She’s a ‘Spiritual’ Mentor

According to her website, Tomas is “one of the most highly educated and sought after magickal practitioners in the world” and has created a “spiritual apprenticeship” at the age of 19.

2. She’s Located in England

Tomas’ work was originally based in Glastonbury, England.

“I began offering tarot readings and soon had a waiting list and people coming to see me in my tiny room above a crystal shop in Glastonbury, from all over the world,” her website reads. “Large corporations sought me out, and I began a successful career advising multinational brands, from TV networks, through to hedge-funds.”

Tomas noted that she’s “a trusted advisor to governments” and “CEOs of banks,” and offers love and relationship advice.

3. She’s Highly Educated

She has a Masters degree in Philosophy of Religion and a Doctoral Degree in Philosophical Theology, both from the University of Oxford.

4. She’s an Author

Tomas wrote the book Chakra Crystals: Promote Balance and Self-Healing Through Crystal Meditations, which was released in October 2019. The book “presents [Tomas’] remarkable meditation-based healing techniques for personal empowerment,” per its description.

5. She’s a Business Owner

Aside from her spiritual work, Tomas also owns Ouroboros Limited Editions. The brand sells “sacred, powerful, true magickal talismans made from vintage gold, by the Luxury Witch,” according to its Instagram bio.