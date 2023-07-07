Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield have continuously proven that they are one of Hollywood’s best pairs of supportive exes.

While portraying love interests Peter Parker and Gwen Stacy in the 2012 action flick The Amazing Spider-Man — and its 2014 sequel The Amazing Spider-Man 2 — Garfield and Stone sparked a real-life romance.

Garfield told MTV News in June 2012 that he was “so happy” when he learned that Stone had accepted the Marvel role, adding, “Those are the days I’d look forward to, you know? For [my character] Peter as well, because Peter goes through some horrible stuff in the movie. There’s some joy to be had when experiencing his first love.”

Despite calling it quits after four years of dating in October 2015, the two have remained close friends over the years. “[He’s] someone I still love very much,” Stone said in an October 2016 interview with Vogue.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Following Stone’s 2017 Best Actress Oscar win for La La Land, Garfield told Evening Standard magazine that he was “so pleased” for his ex’s accomplishment. “It’s beautiful to see someone you love being acknowledged like that.”

Scroll down to relive Stone and Garfield’s romantic history:

December 2010

The duo met on the set of The Amazing Spider-Man.

June 2011

Us Weekly confirmed that the Marvel costars were officially an item. “They got close during filming and have been hooking up,” a source exclusively shared at the time, noting that they chose to keep their romance private following Garfield’s split from actress Shannon Woodward one month prior. “They haven’t gone public, but [Andrew’s] told his friends,” the insider added.

August 2011

“Andrew is one of the most giving actors I’ve ever worked with,” Stone gushed about the Under the Banner of Heaven star in an interview with Teen Vogue. “If I needed to get to a place of love or sadness in a scene, he’d leave messages on my phone to replay, or slip in lines off camera for a different reaction than what was scripted. He gave me so much to react to.”

June 2012

Garfield revealed that he fell for Stone almost immediately while filming their first Spider-Man film. “We got on really well as people, in between [takes],” he told MTV News at the time. “That was the fun stuff: In between, we’d just mess around and I felt, ‘Ah, this is different.’ I wasn’t really aware of what was happening in the screen test. She keeps you on your toes and that wakes you up. That was the beginning.”

August 2012

The former couple celebrated Garfield’s 29th birthday with a trip to Disneyland. Nearly four years later, however, the Tick, Tick… Boom! star revealed that they had been high during their visit to the Happiest Place on Earth.

“We ate pot brownies. It was literally heaven. How about Space Mountain three times in a row?” Garfield told W magazine in January 2017. “I freaked out on It’s a Small World. I was like, ‘It is a f–king small world.’”

March 2014

Garfield made a cheeky comment regarding Stone’s opinion of his Spider-Man suit, particularly how a particular part of his body looked in the tight-fitting costume. “I had one focus group — and that focus group was Emma,” he joked to Australia’s The Project. “She approved.”

May 2014

Stone made a surprise appearance during Garfield’s Saturday Night Live hosting gig, during which they poked fun at their intimate kiss from The Amazing Spider-Man 2 in a skit with musical guest Chris Martin.

June 2014

The duo hid from the paparazzi by holding signs in front of their faces highlighting important organizations such as the Youth Mentoring Connection, Worldwide Orphans and Red Door Community.

November 2014

Garfield supported his then-girlfriend in New York City as she made her Broadway debut in the musical Cabaret. “Andrew came sharply dressed in a suit,” a source exclusively told Us at the time. “Andrew came backstage after the show with Emma’s mother and his guests. He kissed her and congratulated her.”

April 2015

The two decided to take a break from their relationship after nearly four years together. “They had been fighting a lot and they hadn’t seen each other,” an insider shared with Us. “They have both been working but they weren’t getting along.”

A second source told Us later that month that Garfield had been in a “dark place for months” leading up to their split in preparation for the 2016 Martin Scorsese film Silence.

Stone, meanwhile, was spotted carrying a shopping bag labeled “Andrew Garfield” on it during an outing in Beverly Hills.

May 2015

Amid their relationship pause, the soon-to-be exes were spotted grocery shopping and going to restaurants together. Stone also called Garfield “poetic” in response to kind words he said about her in an interview.

“He is such a poet,” she said while chatting with Diane Keaton for Interview magazine. “But that’s the way he writes in general. So I hear it and of course my heart swells up. And I also know that he writes things like that on a daily basis.”

June 2015

“I never talk about this stuff for this exact reason — because it’s all so speculative and baseless,” Stone told the Wall Street Journal in response to a question about whether she and Garfield had reconnected. “I understand the interest in it completely, because I’ve had it, too. But it’s so special to me that it never feels good to talk about, so I just continually don’t talk about it.”

October 2015

The pair called it quits for good after a brief reconciliation. “They still have a lot of love for one another and they are on good terms with each another and remain close,” a source exclusively shared with Us, noting that the split happened “a couple of months ago.”

December 2015

Two months after their split, Garfield continued to show his love for the Oscar winner by saying he would pick her to bring with him to a desert island. “I love Emma,” he told The Hollywood Reporter. “She’s all right. She can come.”

January 2017

“We care about each other so much, and that’s a given, that’s kind of this unconditional thing,” Garfield told Vanity Fair at the time. “There’s so much love between us and so much respect. … I’m her biggest fan as an artist.”

He continued: “It’s been bliss to be able to watch her success and watch her bloom into the actress that she is. And it’s been wonderful to have that kind of support for each other. It’s nothing but a beautiful thing.”

The pair attended several awards seasons events together that same month, including the AFI Awards Luncheon and the 2017 Golden Globes. At the latter ceremony, Garfield jokingly kissed Ryan Reynolds following Ryan Gosling‘s win for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy. Stone called the move “hilarious” in a joint interview with Gosling after the show.

September 2021

“It was only beautiful,” Garfield said of filming The Amazing Spider-Man films with Stone. “I got to meet Emma [Stone] and work with her and Sally Field.”

January 2022

Just like Marvel fans, Stone was surprised to see Garfield pop up alongside fellow Spider-Men Tobey Maguire and Tom Holland in 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home. “Emma kept on texting me. She was like, ‘Are you in this new Spider-Man film?’ And I was like, ‘I don’t know what you’re talking about,’” Garfield explained on an episode of the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast.

He continued: “She was like, ‘Shut up. Just tell me.’ I’m like, ‘I honestly don’t know … And then she saw it. She was like, ‘You’re a jerk.’”