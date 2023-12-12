Andy Cohen made some bold claims about Anderson Cooper’s sex life.

Cohn, 55, was joined by Gayle King and Cooper, 56, during a Monday, December 11, episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. During the show, Cohen pulled out a prize wheel — named the D’Wheel, after Dwight Eubanks from The Real Housewives of Atlanta — to ask Cooper questions about his love life.

When Cohen stumbled upon the question “[Would you date someone who] asks someone to bring a third into the bedroom?” Cooper without hesitation replied, “No.”

“Oh really?” Cohen sarcastically asked him while King, 68, and Cooper laughed in the background. “I forgot we’re on TV.”

After Cohen finished the game, King questioned, “Andy, can I ask why you know that Anderson is open to a threesome in the bedroom?”

Cooper, who was taking a sip of his drink, hilariously spit it out all over the rug when he heard her question.

“Just because,” Cohen teased. “Mothers intuition.”

Elsewhere in the questionnaire, Cooper revealed he would not make “a personal sex tape” with someone, he’s not a fan of baby talk in the bedroom and “never” lets a date split the bill with him. “I pay for it,” he said.

Cohen and Cooper were first connected in the early 1990s when they were set up on a blind date. Although they called the romantic evening off, they later became close friends. They’ve since hosted shows together, gone on vacations and have bonded with each other’s kids.

Cooper, for his part, shares sons Wyatt, 3, and Sebastian, 22 months, with friend and ex Benjamin Maisani, while Cohen is the proud dad of son Ben, 4, and daughter Lucy, 19 months.

In May 2022, shortly after Cohen welcomed Lucy, he shared a photo of Cooper meeting his daughter.

In the photo, Cooper smiled at her while reaching for her hand.

“Uncle Anderson, keeping Lucy honest!” Cohen captioned the photo.

In June, Cooper and Cohen celebrated their birthdays together.

Cohen took to Instagram to share a clip of them walking through a street together. “We just had dinner — I paid,” he said while Cooper laughed. “It was really nice [but Anderson] wouldn’t let me get a chocolate cake with a candle in it.”

“Happy birthday!” Cohen told his friend while they wrapped their arms around each other. “Another trip around the sun!”

“Gemini Twins! 🎂 #GoofusAndGallant 🎂 #AC2,” Cohen captioned the post.