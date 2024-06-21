Andy Cohen sees a side to Jennifer Lopez that others do not.

Cohen, 56, told listeners of his “Daddy Diaries” podcast that he was “amazed” by the backlash J. Lo has received in recent weeks. He called out a Hollywood Reporter story headlined,”The J. Lo Bubble Burst — How (Un)Likability Ruined Her Tour.”

Countering a friend’s claim that she had “pissed off a lot of people,” Cohen replied, “I don’t think that’s correct.” He cited the four appearances Lopez, 54, has made on his Bravo talk show Watch What Happens Live.

“No drama,” Cohen recalled. “[She] wasn’t late, wasn’t anything. [She] showed up, was game, did the show.”

Cohen added that he “could talk to [Lopez] about anything.”

Cohen’s comments stand in stark contrast to what Meghan McCain had to say about the singer earlier this month. In the June 7 episode of her “Citizen McCain” podcast, she accused Lopez of being a terrible guest on The View. McCain was a cohost of the daytime talk show from 2017 to 2021.

“I, too, share similar negative stories that the entire world does,” she said. “She just is a deeply unpleasant person. She had the biggest entourage I’ve ever seen. More than Kim Kardashian and the president. I just don’t really understand why it was needed.”

McCain recalled when Lopez had an employee hold up “a mirror with lights while they were touching her up backstage.”

“I was a host at ‘The View,’ she was not nice. You don’t always have to be so nice, but it was surprising that people like Kim Kardashian couldn’t be more delightful,” she said. “When you’re coming on a show for a 10-minute segment … just fake it ’til you make it for 10 f–king minutes.”

McCain also alleged that Lopez was responsible for one of her TiKTok videos being taken down. In the video, McCain said Lopez was not her “favorite” guest.

While neither Cohen nor his podcast cohost John Hill called out McCain specifically, Hill implied her critics are jealous.

“People are mean if they see someone at all doing OK,” he said. “They want to rip you apart. [But] she is strong, she is Teflon, she is gorgeous, she knows herself, she is confident.”

The podcast discussion comes shortly after Lopez canceled her This Is Me… Live Tour, citing a desire to be with her “children, family and close friends.” Lopez has encouraged fans to drown out the negative attention she is receiving in the press.

“It may seem like there’s a lot of negativity out in the world right now…but don’t let the voices of a few drown out that there is soooo much love out there,” Lopez wrote in a newsletter to fans earlier this month.