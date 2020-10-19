The most paw-fect reunion! Andy Cohen had the opportunity to see his rescue pup, Wacha, for the first time since rehoming him this past spring.

On Saturday, October 17, the Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen host posted an Instagram Story video of himself walking his former longtime pet. “Reunited with my buddy today,” Cohen, 52, said in the clip as they walked down the street together. “Wacha, tell the people, ‘Hello.’”

In May, Cohen revealed that he made the difficult decision to rehome his pet after seven years together. He shared the upsetting news alongside a video of himself sweetly rubbing his furry companion’s head as the pup nuzzled him in response.

“I’ve put off sharing this news as long as I could. As you may know, Wacha is my first baby, my beautiful rescue puppy. He is my pride and joy,” he wrote via Instagram at the time. “When he came into my life, my world changed. Over the nearly seven years that I’ve been blessed to have Wacha in my life, we have worked to address some occasional random signs of aggression. No effort was spared in the attempt to help Wacha feel adjusted.”

Cohen continued, “After an incident a few months ago, numerous professionals led me to the conclusion that my home is simply not a good place for him. Keeping him here could be catastrophic for [my son] Ben and worse for Wacha. The good news is that he now has a permanent home with his second family, in the place he lived every single time I went out of town. He is thriving. We still see each other, but a piece of my heart is gone.”

The Superficial author described what he missed most about Wacha, including “the sound of his paws on the floor” every time he came home. He then credited the dog for changing him, noting that he is “not the same person I was when I got him.” He also said that Wacha opened him up “ to love … to caring … and ultimately to having a family” of his own.

“When I think of him — let’s be honest, when don’t I think of him — it’s with the clarity that we were meant to come into each other’s lives exactly when we did, and that he’s happy, which gives me peace of mind,” he added. “We did rescue each other. Thank you, Wacha.”

Though Cohen is no longer a dog dad to Wacha, he is the father of a 20-month-old boy named Benjamin. Early last year, the Bravo host revealed that he welcomed his first child via surrogate.

“It’s not that easy for a single guy to do this on his own. It takes a village as they say,” he said on The Today Show in February 2019 after his son’s birth. “I really wanted him and the fact that he’s here and he’s perfect and in wonderful health, I have great gratitude for my surrogate and all the people who helped me get to this place.”