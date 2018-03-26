Using the power of social media. Andy Cohen is showing his support for Chris March, a member of the Project Runway family, who is in a “very fragile state.”

The 49-year-old TV host took to Twitter on Sunday, March 25, to share a GoFundMe set up to help the fashion show alum.

“Chris March, the lovable, wonderful, talented alum of Bravo’s ‘Project Runway‘ and ‘Mad Fashion‘ is in bad shape and needs our help with his medical care,” he tweeted alongside a link to the fundraising page. “Anything you can give to help is appreciated.”

The Watch What Happens Live host also added a comment to the campaign page. “Wishing you love and good health Chris,” Cohen wrote. “Going to spread the word as best as I can.”

Chris March, the lovable, wonderful, talented alum of Bravo's "Project Runway" and "Mad Fashion" is in bad shape and needs our help with his medical care. Anything you can give to help is appreciated. https://t.co/yPqeTTvpn5 — Andy Cohen (@Andy) March 25, 2018

According to the GoFundMe page, March “suffered a debilitating accident” nearly nine months ago, and “thanks to the miracle of modern science he has pulled through. The season 4 alum, who also competed on season 4 of Project Runway All Stars, is still recovering.

“His right arm has been paralyzed and at this moment, has limited use of his hands and legs. In addition, he’s dealing with respiratory issues that demand constant care,” according to the page. “With skyrocketing medical bills, his health insurance has maxed out and he’s in desperate need of continuous physical therapy in order to get back on track.”

The campaign page concludes with pictures of March and says, “We want Chris March to continue making us giggle with his infectious laugh, incredible outfits, unexpected outrages and most of all his out – of – this – world wigs, all of which make us always feel fabulous!”

The GoFundMe page’s goal is to rise $100,000 to help cover the designer’s medical bills.

Following his stint on Project Runway, March briefly had his own show on Bravo called Mad Fashion, which ran in 2011. He has also made cameos on the network’s hit show Real Housewives of New York City.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!