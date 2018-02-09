Omarosa Manigault’s stint on Celebrity Big Brother is already making headlines just two episodes into the season. But don’t expect the Apprentice alum to land her own show — at least not on Bravo.

“I would rather quit and shovel poop,” Andy Cohen wrote on Instagram on Thursday, February 8, in response to a fan who asked the Bravo personality to “give Omarosa her own show.”

The Watch What Happens Live host, 49, hasn’t been shy about sharing his thoughts on the former White House aide, 44, joining the first-ever U.S. season of Celebrity Big Brother. After CBS announced the cast in late January, he tweeted, “Because what else could Omorosa [sic] possibly do to follow up her important work at the White House but appear on Celebrity Big Brother?”

Regardless of opinions, Manigault has undeniably had viewers talking around the clock since the CBS reality series premiered earlier this week. On the Thursday, February 8, episode, she clashed with Keshia Knight Pulliam over their allegiances to President Donald Trump and Bill Cosby.

After the Cosby Show alum, 38, questioned the political aide for supporting Trump, 71, during his 2016 presidential campaign, Manigault called out Pulliam for publicly defending her TV dad Cosby, 80, who has been accused of sexual assault by dozens of women. “Only you know the inner workings of your relationship with Mr. Cosby. That’s the same thing with me and Mr. Trump,” Manigault said.

The former child star, who played Rudy Huxtable, shot back, “It’s comparing apples to oranges. It’s a different situation because this man [Trump] is running the country and being the voice of a whole country of people.”

Celebrity Big Brother airs on CBS Sundays, Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 p.m. ET.

