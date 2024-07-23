The 2024 Paris Olympic Games will mark the end of Andy Murray‘s nearly 20-year professional tennis career.

“Arrives in Paris for my last ever tournament @Olympics,” the British athlete, 37, announced via X on Tuesday, July 23. “Competing for 🇬🇧 have been by far the most memorable weeks of my career and I’m extremely proud to get [to] do it one final time!”

Murray shared news of his retirement alongside a snap of his medal ceremony at the 2016 Rio Olympics, at which he won gold in the men’s tennis singles competition. He won gold in the same event at the 2012 Games in London, as well as a silver in that year’s doubles competition.

The Paris Olympics will mark Murray’s fifth time competing in the global sporting event, having previously attended the 2008 Games in Bejing and the 2020 Games in Tokyo. He was unable to defend his two-time singles title at the most recent Olympics after withdrawing from competition due to a quad strain.

In Paris, Murray is set to compete in the men’s singles tournament and play alongside Dan Evans in the doubles competition.

David Haggerty, president of the International Tennis Federation, praised Murray for exemplifying the “values of tennis throughout his long career, championing equality and helping to send the message that our sport is for everyone” in a statement on Tuesday, per multiple outlets.

He continued: “We will of course remember his two Olympic golds; his Grand Slam wins and his never-say-die attitude on the court. We will also remember his Davis Cup victory with Great Britain in 2015, helping his team to the title for the first time since 1936. While this wonderful chapter of his career is now drawing to a close, we know that Sir Andy’s love of tennis will see him continue to be involved in helping to grow and develop our sport globally.”

Outside of his Olympics accomplishments, Murray notably won two Wimbledon titles in 2013 and 2016 and won the 2012 U.S. Open men’s singles competition against Novak Djokovic. He briefly retired from the sport in 2019 after undergoing two hip surgeries.

Off the tennis court, Murray wed his wife, Kim Sears, in 2015. The two share kids Sophia, 8, Edie, 6, Teddy, 4, and Lola, 3.

Murray competed at Wimbledon earlier this month but withdrew from the singles tournament following surgery to remove a cyst on his spine. He and his brother, Jamie Murray, played their final match against John Peers and Rinky Hijikata on July 6.

“It feels like a good ending to me. Whether I deserve it or not, I don’t know. But they did a really, really good job,” Andy told reporters after the game. “It is hard because I want to keep playing, but I can’t. Physically it’s too tough now. I want to play forever. I love the sport.”

Princess Kate Middleton congratulated Andy on his final Wimbledon competition in an X statement, writing, “An incredible #Wimbledon career comes to an end. You should be so very proud @andy_murray. On behalf of all of us, thank you! C.”