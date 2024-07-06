Princess Kate Middleton did not attend Wimbledon this year amid her cancer treatment, but she sent her best wishes to former champ Andy Murray.

“An incredible #Wimbledon career comes to an end. You should be so very proud @andy_murray,” Kate, 42, wrote via social media on Saturday, July 6. “On behalf of all of us, thank you!”

Kate signed her note with the letter “C,” the first initial of her given name, Catherine.

Murray, 37, played his final match at the Wimbledon tournament on Saturday. The athlete, who previously won the championship in 2013 and 2016, played in a men’s doubles round with his brother, Jamie Murray, which they lost to John Peers and Rinky Hijikata.

“It feels like a good ending to me. Whether I deserve it or not, I don’t know. But they did a really, really good job,” Andy told reporters after the defeat. “It is hard because I want to keep playing, but I can’t. Physically it’s too tough now. I want to play forever. I love the sport.”

He continued, “It was obviously very special to play with Jamie, we’ve not had the chance to do it before. It was a race against time to get out here and physically it wasn’t easy but I’m glad we were able to do it one time together.”

Andy was also set to play mixed doubles with Emma Raducanu at the competition later this month before she withdrew on Saturday.

Despite her absence over the weekend, Kate is the current patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club — where Wimbledon is held — and a longtime fan of the sport.

“[Wimbledon] inspires young people, including myself,” the princess said in the June 2017 BBC One documentary Sue Barker: Our Wimbledon. “Every time Wimbledon is on I am thinking, ‘Yes, I could do the same’ and get out the racket. Sadly, not the same results.”

Kate skipped the tennis tournament this year amid her cancer battle. She confirmed in March that she had been diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer two months earlier, foregoing all public appearances to undergo treatment.

“I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days,” Kate said in a statement shared on social media in June. “On those bad days, you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well. I am learning how to be patient, especially with uncertainty. Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body, and allowing myself to take this much-needed time to heal.”

Days later, Kate made her official return at Trooping the Colour. She watched the military flypast from the Buckingham Palace balcony alongside her husband, Prince William, and their three kids. The family of five were also joined by King Charles III and Queen Camilla.