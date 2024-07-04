Princess Kate Middleton hasn’t made an appearance at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships yet — but her parents have.

Carole Middleton and Michael Middleton were photographed arriving on the fourth day of the event at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on Thursday, July 4. Carole, 69, wore a floral dress, which she paired with a cream blazer. Michael, 74, meanwhile, opted for a navy suit and yellow tie.

Their daughter Kate, 42, however, was not seen with them, despite being a patron of the All England Club since 2016. The Princess of Wales has presented trophies to the Wimbledon champions in the past but it is unclear whether she will participate this year amid her ongoing cancer battle.

All England Club chair Debbie Jevans addressed whether Kate would appear at Wimbledon, telling Telegraph Sport in June, “We’re hopeful that the Princess of Wales will be able to present the trophies as the Club’s patron, but her health and recovery is the priority. We don’t know what we don’t know. All we’ve said is that we’ll work with her and give her as much flexibility as possible.”

Kate announced in March that she was diagnosed with cancer after sparking concern earlier in the year when she postponed royal appearances.

“In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London, and at the time, it was thought that my condition was noncancerous,” Kate said in a social media video. “However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present.”

Kate referred to the news as a “huge shock,” noting her and Prince William‘s plans to “manage this privately for the sake” of their family. (The couple, who tied the knot in 2011, share sons Prince George, 10, and Prince Louis, 5, and daughter Princess Charlotte, 9.)

“As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment,” she continued. “But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be OK.”

Three months later, Kate offered an update on her health, writing in a statement, “I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days. On those bad days, you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well.”

She added: “I am learning how to be patient, especially with uncertainty. Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body, and allowing myself to take this much-needed time to heal.”

Kate shared her hopes of joining “a few public engagements” later this summer but nothing has officially been announced yet.