Tennis Player Andy Murray and Wife Kim Sears’ Relationship Timeline

Andy Murray and wife Kim Sears’ relationship began with a tennis connection but then blossomed into a whirlwind romance.

Murray stepped out onto the professional tennis scene in 2003 in the Challenger and Futures circuit. After sustaining a knee injury in the first half of 2004, he returned six months later to win the Junior Open. In 2005 — the same year he reportedly began dating Sears — he made his debut in the Davis Cup. He went on to earn a wild card spot for both Wimbledon and the US Open.

Kim, for her part, grew up in the tennis scene not as a player but as the daughter of former player and British coach Nigel Sears. Kim reportedly met Murray during the 2005 US Open and the duo began dating in secret. However, the secret romance didn’t last long. Murray gave Kim — who was watching from the stands — a smooch after winning his first SAP Open the following year.

Since their public display of love, the pair have been inseparable since. In his 2013 memoir, Seventy-Seven: My Road to Wimbledon Glory, Murray expressed his gratitude for Kim as she remained by his side since the start of his career.

Related: Which Celebs Have Married or Dated Pro Tennis Players? A Guide Andy Roddick and Serena Williams are just two tennis stars who’ve made headlines for their high-profile romances — and celebrity hook ups — in addition to their athletic abilities. Roddick romanced Mandy Moore in the early 2000s before he found The One in wife Brooklyn Decker. The two women, however, are both still some of […]

“You’re in these huge cities meeting new people all the time and it would be easy to get your head turned,” he penned. “But Kim’s always been there for me. She really cares about me and helps with so many things. She always has. That’s why we have such a great relationship.”

Keep scrolling to find out all about Murray and Kim’s relationship timeline:

2005

Murray and Kim reportedly met during the US Open and began dating in secret.

2006

Kim and Murray went public with their relationship one year later after he was seen giving Kim a kiss in the stands after winning the SAP Open. After the sweet moment, Murray opened up about how it felt to win with his girlfriend present.

“First time she came to a tournament with me,” Murray said in a post-match interview at the time. “I’m maybe a little bit more relaxed on [the] court. I played really well and hopefully, she’ll come to a few more tournaments.”

2012

Murray continued to find success on the tennis court and took home an Olympic gold medal, after defeating Roger Federer. Following his victory, Murray embraced Kim who was watching in the stands.

2013

Kim joined Murray as he was awarded an OBE (Order of the British Empire) by Prince William at Buckingham Palace.

2014

At the beginning of the year, Murray teased via Twitter that he and Kim would be tying the knot after Wimbdelon. He later retracted the statement by stating he was joking.

However, Murray ended up proposing to his longtime love the following November.

2015

The couple wed in April at Dunblane Cathedral in Dunblane, Scotland. Murray donned a traditional kilt for the ceremony while his bride looked elegant in a Jenny Packham gown.

Four months after their nuptials, the duo announced they were expecting their first child the following year.

2016

Kim and Murray welcomed their first child, daughter Sophia Olivia.

2017

Murray and Kim expanded their family with the arrival of daughter Edie.

2019

Kim gave birth to their third child, son Teddy.

2021

The pair quietly welcomed their fourth child, daughter Lola, together during the COVID-19 pandemic.

2023

Kim continued to support Murray as he took the court in the US Open as he took on — and defeated — French player Corentin Moutet.