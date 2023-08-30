Andy Roddick and Serena Williams are just two tennis stars who’ve made headlines for their high-profile romances — and celebrity hook ups — in addition to their athletic abilities.

Roddick romanced Mandy Moore in the early 2000s before he found The One in wife Brooklyn Decker. The two women, however, are both still some of Roddick’s biggest fans. In August 2023, Moore celebrated the 20th anniversary of Roddick’s US Open championship.

“I’m so happy for him and his family. Congrats on this milestone, Andy!” Moore wrote via her Instagram Story alongside his GQ Sports profile.

Decker, who has been married to Roddick since 2009, replied to Moore’s post, calling the actress “a class act.” Decker noted that Moore was “a huge part” of Roddick’s life when he won the coveted title in 2003.

Williams, for her part, dated Common and Drake before saying “I Do” to Alexis Ohanian in 2017.

Scroll down to see which celebrities have been linked to tennis’ biggest players: