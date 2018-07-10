Did Nicole Scherzinger and Grigor Dimitrov Split?

Have Nicole Scherzinger and Grigor Dimitrov called it quits after two years of dating?

The Pussycat Dolls alum, 40, has shared a serious of cryptic messages fueling speculation that the pair, who were first linked in 2016, have split.

One quote shared to Scherzinger’s Instagram Story on Monday, July 9, with the caption “Motivation Monday” reads: “I am love. I am worthy. I am abundant. I am loved. I am magic. I matter. I am generous. I am alive. I am patient. I am blessed. I am awesome. I am my dreams. I value myself. I am magic. I am creative. I create my life. I am compassionate. I am loved. I matter. I am a yes to me. I am alive. I am love.”

The following day, the singer posted a bible verse on her Instagram Story. “I loved you at your darkest. Romans 5:8,” the message shared on Tuesday, July 10, reads.

A source also tells Us Weekly that the duo have ended things.

While Scherzinger and Dimitrov, 27, have stayed mum on their relationship in the past, the Bulgarian tennis pro opened up about trying to balance their busy schedules during a candid interview with Mr Porter published last month.

“It’s not easy,” he told the outlet. “The schedules are very heavy. But she’s doing a better job than I am of being able to come to most of the places I’m at.”

“It’s insane,” Dimitrov added about life as a tennis star. “Then again, it’s our choice.”

Dimitrov also paid tribute to Scherzinger after he won the ATP Tour Finals in 2017.

“I would like to thank my girlfriend, Nicole,” he told the London crowd at the time.

Back in March, the pair dealt with cheating rumors after reports surfaced that Big Sean cheated on Jhené Aiko with Scherzinger. Aiko and the rapper denied the allegations.

Scherzinger was previously in an on-again, off-again relationship with Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton from 2007 to 2015. Dimitrov, for his part, dated fellow tennis pro Maria Sharapova from 2012 to 2015.

