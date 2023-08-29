Mandy Moore and Andy Roddick’s Relationship Timeline: The Way They Were

Mandy Moore and Andy Roddick may not be Hollywood’s closest exes, but the two have remained friendly over the years.

The two began dating in 2003 after meeting on the set of the rom-com How to Deal. One year after the tennis champion took home the U.S. Open championship title, the couple called it quits in 2004.

Moore went on to marry — and divorce — Ryan Adams before tying the knot with Dawes musician Taylor Goldsmith in 2018, welcoming sons Gus and Ozzie several years later. Roddick, for his part, married wife Brooklyn Decker in 2009 and the two share a son, Hank, and a daughter, Stevie.

In the years since their early 2000s split, Roddick and the This Is Us alum have had nothing but respect for each other — and their respective partners. Decker exclusively told Us Weekly in March 2021 that she sent Moore and Goldsmith a present before they welcomed their second child.

“I have never met her in person. … She is, as we all know, the kindest, most generous gem of a human,” Decker gushed. “I have yet to give her a squeeze.”

Keep scrolling to see Moore and Roddick’s relationship timeline:

2002

Moore revealed that she and Roddick would have never been introduced on the set of How to Deal if not for her mother. “About the last three weeks of the film, I meet this guy who completely just steals my heart. I’m so happy and crushing on him. I have Mom to thank for that,” she told CBS’ The Early Show in July 2003. “Luckily, Andy obliged, accepted the invitation and came and met me on the set. I watched his tennis match the next day and the rest is history, I guess.”

2003

Moore supported her then-boyfriend at the 2003 U.S. Open, during which Roddick defeated Juan Carlos Ferrero to take home the Grand Slam Championship title.

2004

The same year the pair broke things off, Moore opened up about how the paparazzi affected her and Roddick’s relationship. “He was in town and we were having dinner with friends, and some guy chased us clear out of the restaurant,” she told Teen Vogue at the time. “We sat home for the rest of his stay.”

June 2018

Mandy got candid about their split in an interview with Howard Stern, explaining that Roddick “broke my heart … [That heartbreak] got poured into everything,” she shared, noting that it wasn’t uncommon for guys to “get a wandering eye” in relationships. “It’s human nature, part of the human condition. You’re on to the next! It’s OK, wasn’t meant to be.”

October 2020

Moore participated in a virtual roast for her ex titled “No Love: The Roast of Andy Roddick” to raise money for his organization, The Andy Roddick Foundation. “I had hit songs and hit movies and Andy, hit a ball,” she joked during the fundraiser.

Prior to the event, Decker told Access Hollywood that Moore was one of the first celebs to agree to participate. “She was such a good sport,” the model told the outlet.

Roddick chimed in, “Apparently, she’s got some stuff to say,” to which Decker replied, “She’s got stuff to say and she taught me a few things that were incredibly disturbing.”

Decker noted that she “harbor[ed]” anger toward Moore because “she got his good years,” prompting a laugh from Roddick. “She got the hair. She got like the U.S. Open Championship. She got the good stuff.”

August 2023

Moore celebrated the 20th anniversary of Roddick’s U.S. Open win by sharing a profile he did with GQ Sports via her Instagram Story. “Andy was a really formative part of my young adult life and although we’re not in touch, I was so moved by this article reflecting on the 20th anniversary of his U.S. Open win and the kind of life he’s led since,” she wrote at the time.”

Her post continued: “I’m so happy for him and his family. Congrats on this milestone, Andy!”

The “Candy” singer also commented on Decker’s Instagram post about the story, writing, “I loved this article. Congrats on the 20th Anniversary of the Open!”

Decker responded to the message by calling Moore a “class act,” adding, “You were a huge part of his life (and actually there 😂) during that time ❤️.”