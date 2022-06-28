A dating history to remember. Mandy Moore had relationships with several high-profile stars before marrying Dawes frontman Taylor Goldsmith in 2018.

The This Is Us star began dating Wilmer Valderrama in 2000, when she was just 16 years old. “We’re not that close, but we’re friendly. We have some mutual friends,” Moore said of the That ‘70s Show alum during a 2018 interview with Howard Stern. “We’ll see each other around every now and then. He came to my house a couple months ago. I had some friends over. He’s a good guy, he really is.”

After dating several stars, including Zach Braff, Moore married musician Ryan Adams in 2009. “I’m in awe of him — his brain, his passion. He’s truly one of a kind,” the Walk to Remember actress said of Adams to Marie Claire that same year. The duo announced their split in January 2015 after six years of marriage. The “Candy” singer told Glamour in October 2018 she had no regrets about the failed relationship.

“I don’t feel guilty for [the divorce]. I don’t fault myself for it. When people said, ‘I’m sorry,’ I was like, ‘No. Sorry would have been had I stayed in a very unhealthy situation.’ I didn’t. I found my way out. And when I did, things opened back up again,” she said.

Moore further elaborated on the nature of her relationship with Adams in a 2019 New York Times exposé in which six other women accused the Whiskeytown alum of various forms of abuse.

“Music was a point of control for him,” she said. “He would always tell me, ‘You’re not a real musician because you don’t play an instrument.’ … His controlling behavior essentially did block my ability to make new connections in the industry during a very pivotal and potentially lucrative time — my entire mid-to-late 20s.”

The Princess Diaries actress told Glamour that she was “still dealing with the trauma of my divorce” when she met Goldsmith in 2015. “Taylor was steadfast in his support — that was a huge sign for me.” The duo met via Instagram after Moore posted about her excitement for a new Dawes album on her Story.

“We have a modern kind of love story,” she told InStyle in March 2019. “If someone would have told me three years ago, ‘That’s your future husband, and you’re going to meet him through Instagram,’ I would have thought that they were absolutely bonkers. It proves that you have to stay open-minded because you just never know.”

The couple welcomed their first child together, August “Gus” Harrison, in February 2021. They announced they were expecting baby No. 2. In June 2022.

Keep scrolling for a look back at Moore’s dating history over the years: