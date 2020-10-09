All is fair in love and comedy? Brooklyn Decker enlisted the help of some famous friends to roast her husband, Andy Roddick, in the name of charity, including his ex-girlfriend Mandy Moore.

The Grace and Frankie actress, who has been married to the former tennis star since 2009, teased the upcoming “No Love: The Roast of Andy Roddick” live stream — for which you can purchase tickets ahead of time with proceeds going to The Andy Roddick Foundation — and playfully revealed what resentments she still has toward his ex.

“I say all the things I’ve always wanted to say to my husband in the name of charity,” Decker, 33, told Access Hollywood on Thursday, October 8, while sitting next to her man, 38.

The Just Go With It actress teased the many topics she could grill her husband for, including his hair, before opening up about the This Is Us star’s decision to take part in the charity event.

“She was the first one to come back and say yes,” Decker revealed. “She was such a good sport.”

The former U.S. Open winner added, “Apparently, she’s got some stuff to say,” to which his wife replied, “She’s got stuff to say and she taught me a few things that were incredibly disturbing.”

In a teaser for the roast, one of Moore’s zingers was revealed. “I had hit songs and hit movies and Andy, hit a ball,” the Tangled star, 36, joked about her former flame, whom she dated from 2002 to 2004.

Decker, who shares two children, son Hank, 5, and daughter Stevie, 2, with Roddick, jokingly added that she’s not totally over her husband’s romance with the A Walk to Remember actress.

“I still harbor anger toward Mandy, because she got his good years,” the former model said on Thursday, which caused Roddick to break out laughing. “She got the hair. She got like the U.S. Open Championship. She got the good stuff.”

The couple promoted the virtual show via Decker’s Instagram Story the same day while sitting together inside their Austin, Texas, home.

“So hunny, do you know what’s happening on Sunday, October 11 at 7 p.m. central?” she asked, to which Roddick replied, “I’m going to get my teeth kicked in, virtually.”

The former athlete revealed that “there’s a list” that his wife put together, including Peyton Manning, Serena Williams, Nick Kroll and “my ex-girlfriend, Mandy Moore, who I hadn’t talked to in a decade and some.”

Decker chimed in, saying, “God bless her” before pointing out that Moore is “also thriving without you in their life.”

Roddick added: “No, I get it. I can spot a trend!”

Moore, who married Taylor Goldsmith in 2018 and is expecting her first child, reposted Decker’s Instagram Story and joked that it was “very cathartic” to roast her ex.

“JK. He’s lovely and his wife is even cooler,” the “Silver Landings” singer wrote via her Instagram Story. “Plus, I’m terrible at the whole roast format. But you can support @thearfoundation foundation [sic] this Sunday by purchasing a ticket and laugh it up and poke fun at Andy.”

“No Love: The Roast of Andy Roddick” will live stream on Sunday, October 11, at 7 p.m. CT.