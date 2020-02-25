Too close for comfort! Brooklyn Decker had the best response to her mom, Tessa Decker, asking for more grandchildren from her and her husband, Andy Roddick.

When the actress, 32, posted an Instagram photo of the professional tennis player reading a book by the fireplace on Friday, February 21, captioned, “It’s like he’s TRYING to seduce me,” Tessa commented, “Yes!! More grandbabies please.”

The Grace and Frankie star replied, “Ew mom.”

Brooklyn and the athlete, 37, who tied the knot in April 2009 in Austin, already share son Hank, 4, and daughter Stevie, 2. The little ones are not interested in following in their father’s footsteps, the Ohio native told Us Weekly exclusively earlier this month.

“[They’re] not at all [into] athletics, only art and exploration,” the model explained. “My son’s going to be a little explorer and live in nature. My parents got him a potting shed so he could grow plants for his birthday in September. So he’s growing plants and planting seeds and nurturing them. That’s his interest. And my daughter, who the heck knows? We’ll see.”

The Just Go With It star went on to say that the “crazy wild animals” are “fully communicating” now. “My 2-year-old has full conversations, they’re playing together and it’s a really fun, lovely age,” she told Us at the time.

In August 2018, Brooklyn admitted to Us exclusively that her husband has a “weakness” in the diaper department. “He can’t ball up a diaper if his life depended on it,” she joked at the time. “The amount of times I’ve found open dirty diapers on the floor when I’m, like, ‘There is Velcro here to help you ball this diaper up and toss it.’”

The Nebraska native defended himself the following year, telling Us her accusations were “hearsay [and] lies.” Roddick explained, “[My] execution is fine. … I’m pretty committed. I kind of dive right in there, and she’s very neat about it. I’m like, ‘Listen, it’s pass, fail. Let’s just get it, and get it in the little gross diaper bin thing.’”