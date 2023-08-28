Mandy Moore gave a friendly shout-out to ex Andy Roddick as he marked the 20th anniversary of his U.S. Open win.

Moore, 39, shared the thoughtful message via her Instagram Story on Monday, August 28, alongside the link to a GQ Sports profile of Roddick, 40, published days prior. “Andy was a really formative part of my young adult life and although we’re not in touch, I was really moved by this article reflecting on the 20th anniversary of his US Open win and the kind of life he’s lead since,” Moore wrote.

She continued: “I’m so happy for him and his family. Congrats on this milestone, Andy!”

In the same Story, Moore reposted a photo shared by Roddick’s wife, Brooklyn Decker. “Ever the recluse, this article offers a glimpse into who Andy was when he was playing and who he’s become since. Thank you to Sean Manning for covering him thoughtfully, thoroughly, and fairly,” Decker, 36, wrote in the caption. (Moore also responded in the comments section, telling Decker she “loved” the article.)

Moore briefly dated Roddick from 2003 to 2004 after meeting on the set of the rom-com How to Deal. “I’m so happy and crushing on him. I have mom to thank for that,” Moore gushed in an interview on The Early Show at the time, revealing that her mother, Stacy, played matchmaker.

The couple were spotted together at events and on red carpets, with Moore present to cheer for her then-beau when he won his first (and only) major title at the 2003 U.S. Open.

Roddick’s victory put the pair’s relationship under a microscope. In a 2004 Teen Vogue interview — the sole reference to Moore in Roddick’s GQ profile — she reflected on the challenges of dating in the public eye.

“He was in town and we were having dinner with friends, and some guy chased us clear out of the restaurant. We sat home for the rest of his stay,” she said at the time.

Nearly 15 years after the pair called it quits, Moore told Howard Stern that she was devastated by the split. “He broke my heart … [That heartbreak] got poured into everything,” she said in 2018, saying it wasn’t uncommon for men to “get a wandering eye” in relationships. “It’s human nature, part of the human condition. You’re on to the next! It’s OK, wasn’t meant to be.”

Moore made it clear that she wasn’t holding a grudge against Roddick for how their romance played out. “He’s like married with kids and he seems super happy, and I’m happy for him,” she said. “We were kids. I don’t care. Ten years ago, I would have had an axe to grind, but now I’m like, ‘Whatever.'”

While Roddick has shied away from the spotlight since retiring from tennis in 2012, Decker has made a handful of nods to Moore over the years, even enlisting her husband’s ex for the “No Love: The Roast of Andy Roddick” livestream in 2020.

“[Mandy] was the first one to come back and say yes,” Decker told Access Hollywood. “She was such a good sport. … She taught me a few things [about Andy] that were incredibly disturbing.”

Decker teased at the time that she resented Moore for one aspect of her fling with Roddick. “She got his good years,” she quipped. “She got the hair. She got, like, the U.S. Open Championship. She got the good stuff.”

When Moore gave birth to son Gus with husband Taylor Goldsmith one year later, Decker sent “a little present” to celebrate his arrival. “I have never met her in person. … She is, as we all know, the kindest, most generous gem of a human,” Decker exclusively told Us Weekly in 2021. “I have yet to give her a squeeze.”

Along with Gus, Moore shares son Ozzie with Goldsmith, whom she wed in 2018.