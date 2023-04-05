This is her. Mandy Moore shared a cryptic message about dealing with an “upsetting personal betrayal” from someone she recently was close to.

The A Walk to Remember actress, 38, got candid in her reaction to the drama, which she wrote in a lengthy Instagram Story she posted on Tuesday, April 4.

“At work. Dealing with some upsetting personal betrayal stuff from a new person in my life and trying to parce through what to learn from it,” the This Is Us alum penned over a photo of herself on set. “Don’t trust people? Don’t be too generous?”

The “I Wanna Be With You” singer explained that while she “want[ed] to let it go,” she was still deeply hurt by what she had experienced from the unnamed person, whom she revealed was “intimately involved in my life for a short period.”

“Man, some people really let you down,” Moore elaborated. “The selfishness and lack of respect and entitlement is WILD.”

Still, the “Candy” artist — who shares sons Gus, 2, and Ozzie, 5 months, with husband Taylor Goldsmith — didn’t want to dwell on the negative for too long.

“Deep breath. So grateful for my family and babies and this life. I won’t let anyone ROB that joy from me,” she added in a follow-up Instagram Story. “Onward and upward, right?” Ultimately, she wrote, ”Let them know and let it go.”

Though Moore didn’t name names — and mentioned this betrayal was from someone new in her life — this is not the first time she has revealed she was hurt by someone she trusted.

Before tying the knot with the Dawes singer, 37, in November 2018, the Twin Flames star was married to musician Ryan Adams from 2009 to 2016 — a tumultuous relationship marked by emotional abuse, she claimed in 2019.

“Music was a point of control for him,” Moore told the New York Times. “He would always tell me, ‘You’re not a real musician because you don’t play an instrument.’ … His controlling behavior essentially did block my ability to make new connections in the industry during a very pivotal and potentially lucrative time — my entire mid-to-late 20s.” (The “Come Pick Me Up” singer — who was also accused of sexual misconduct by several women, including Phoebe Bridgers — initially denied the allegations against him before penning a lengthy public apology one year later.)

“When I think back to that particular time period that we’re talking about … It was heavy. It was dark. It was confusing. It was lonely,” she recalled to Bustle several months prior to the NYT exposé. “There was no room for me. There was no room for me to have anything else in my life.”

Her relationship with Adams is a stark contrast to finding happiness with Goldsmith, whom she began dating in 2015. Days before walking down the aisle, Moore confirmed to Us Weekly that she found The One.

“I’m with my person,” she told Us at the time. “I’m with the right person.”