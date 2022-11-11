Get ready for Moore … Mandy! The This Is Us alum has teamed up with the showrunners of the NBC hit for a new series, Twin Flames, on Hulu.

“Eeeeeek! I am so thrilled for this next chapter and can’t wait to jump into TWIN FLAMES… plus to be reunited with my friends @iaptaker and @bergernight and everyone at 20th [Television]??What a dream!!” the A Walk to Remember star wrote via Instagram in November 2022 alongside a screenshot of the Deadline article announcing the project. “[Roll With the Punches head of development and producing partner] Averie [Joy Maikalima O Makua Huffine] and I have a lot of fun projects up our sleeves so stay tuned!! #rollwiththepunches.”

Moore and her business partner — who helm their production company, Roll With the Punches — will be working with This Is Us showrunners Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger on the project, which is based on the hit Wondery podcast by the same name, according to Deadline. Writer and director Rebecca Addelman, who serves as co-executive producer of the series alongside Moore, wrote the script.

Twin Flames will be Moore’s latest collaboration with Aptaker and Berger, whom she worked with on This Is Us for all six seasons from 2016 to 2022. The beloved series, which starred the Florida native as Pearson family matriarch Rebecca Pearson — alongside Milo Ventimiglia as her husband, Jack Pearson, in addition to Justin Hartley (Kevin Pearson), Chrissy Metz (Kate Pearson), Sterling K. Brown (Randall Pearson) and more — won four Emmys and earned Moore both an Emmy nomination and a Golden Globe bid.

Moore is set to star on Twin Flames, which will center around the true tale of two women who will stop at nothing to find their own “Twin Flames” — a belief that everyone has their own soulmate out there, waiting for them. The series is already in development at Hulu, Deadline reported.

“Mandy is one of those rare and exceptionally talented artists who’s as brilliant on the screen as she is off, with a keen eye and natural instinct for uncovering fascinating material,” Karey Burke, president of 20th Television, told Deadline about the actress. “Working with Mandy over the course of her award-winning six years on This Is Us cemented our desire to extend our relationship with her, and we are incredibly excited to develop projects together in the years to come.”

The “I Wanna Be With You” singer, who gave birth to her second son, Ozzie, in October 2022 — she also shares her eldest son, Gus, with husband and Dawes frontman Taylor Goldsmith — also had nothing but kind things to say about sticking with her 20th Television team for her new series. (In addition to Twin Flames, Deadline also noted that Roll With the Punches is working on a show based on The Cut article, “My Mom Has No Friends.”)

“I’m grateful to … everyone at 20th for their support and for giving me and my producing partner Averie the opportunity to continue our creative journey with an exceptional team,” Moore told the outlet. “We are thrilled to be developing and producing a number of new series for the studio.”

Keep scrolling for everything to know about Twin Flames: