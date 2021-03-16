Such a sweet gesture! Brooklyn Decker hasn’t met her husband Andy Roddick’s ex-girlfriend Mandy Moore — but she did give the This Is Us star a baby gift.

“I sent her a little present before [her son’s birth],” the model, 33, exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, March 16, while promoting her Zyrtec partnership. “I have never met her in person. … She is, as we all know, the kindest, most generous gem of a human. I have yet to give her a squeeze.”

The former professional tennis player, 38, dated Moore from 2003 to 2004. She went on to wed Ryan Adams in 2009, and the former couple were married for seven years before calling it quits. The New Hampshire native and Dawes frontman Taylor Goldsmith tied the knot in November 2018, and their 3-week-old son, August, arrived last month.

As for Roddick, he married Decker in April 2009 in Texas. They share son Hank, 5, and daughter Stevie, 3.

The couple’s marriage has strengthened amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Ohio native told Us on Tuesday. “All of a sudden, I wasn’t traveling and Andy wasn’t traveling,” Decker explained. “We were looking at each other and our kids were like, ‘You’re here all the time.’ I think it could have been really problematic, but it ended up being really nice. I think we had a forced slowdown that we otherwise wouldn’t have been able to enjoy. I don’t know why or how, but miraculously, we actually like each other a little bit more now than we did then, which is a miracle.”

The pair’s household has been “chaotic” while quarantining, she went on to say. “It’s so joyful. It’s complicated. It’s exhausting. It’s loving.”

Their little ones love spending time outside, and Decker keeps everyone allergy-free with Zyrtec. The actress is helping the brand celebrate the first-ever National Backyard Day on March 19 to encourage allergy sufferers like herself to go all out in the backyard.

“Our yard has given us so much relief and so much joy in an otherwise really hard year,” the actress told Us. “We were doing a lot of camping. We got a projector screen; we were doing outdoor movies at night. We always had music on. We got a fire pit. Like, we were just trying to do anything to keep our kids active because we weren’t seeing anyone. It brought us so much joy.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi