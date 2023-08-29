It’s all love between Brooklyn Decker and Mandy Moore when it comes to Andy Roddick.

After Moore, 39, showered ex-boyfriend Roddick, 40, with praise on Monday, August 28, to celebrate the 20th anniversary of his U.S. Open win, Decker, 36, returned the favor. The women shared a friendly exchange in the comments section of Decker’s Instagram tribute to Roddick, whose career was explored in a lengthy GQ Sports profile.

“@mandymooremm You’re a class act,” Decker wrote. “You were a huge part of his life (and actually there 😂) during that time ❤️.”

Moore had shared her well-wishes for Roddick, whom she was dating at the time of his big victory, in a social media upload of her own earlier that day. “Andy was a really formative part of my young adult life and although we’re not in touch, I was really moved by this article reflecting on the 20th anniversary of his US Open win and the kind of life he’s lead since,” she wrote via her Instagram Story alongside a link to the article.

She added: “I’m so happy for him and his family. Congrats on this milestone, Andy!”

Moore and Roddick split in 2004 after less than two years of dating. When he won his U.S. Open championship in 2003, Moore was there to cheer him on.

While reflecting on their breakup in a 2018 interview with Howard Stern, Moore seemingly hinted that a “wandering eye” led to the relationship’s demise. “It’s human nature, part of the human condition. You’re on to the next!” she said. “It’s OK, wasn’t meant to be.”

Both stars moved on — Roddick tied the knot with Decker in 2009 and Moore married Taylor Goldsmith in 2018 after her divorce from Ryan Adams — and have remained supportive of each other from afar. “He’s like married with kids and he seems super happy, and I’m happy for him,” Moore told Stern. “We were kids. I don’t care. Ten years ago, I would have had an axe to grind, but now I’m like, ‘Whatever.'”

Decker, meanwhile, has been vocal about her appreciation for Moore — but she exclusively told Us Weekly in 2021 that the twosome had yet to meet. “She is, as we all know, the kindest, most generous gem of a human. I have yet to give her a squeeze,” she said, noting that she sent Moore a “little present” before the birth of her eldest son, Gus. (She and Goldsmith also share son Ozzie.)

Decker and Roddick are the parents of son Hank and daughter Stevie. “It’s so joyful. It’s complicated. It’s exhausting. It’s loving,” the Grace & Frankie alum told Us of the family’s “chaotic” household during the coronavirus pandemic.

Staying home during the lockdown “could have been really problematic,” but Decker said the experience brought her and Roddick closer together. “I think we had a forced slowdown that we otherwise wouldn’t have been able to enjoy,” she told Us at the time. “I don’t know why or how, but miraculously, we actually like each other a little bit more now than we did then, which is a miracle.”