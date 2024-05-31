Kristen Bell had a couple of friendly faces in the crowd at opening night of Reefer Madness: The Musical.

Angelina Jolie and her daughter Vivienne graced the red carpet at The Whitley in Los Angeles to support their friend, Bell, who coproduced the musical with Alan Cumming. Jolie, 48, wore a black suit with a white necktie printed T-shirt, while Vivienne, 15, opted for a black vest with a light blue button-down and Converse sneakers.

Reefer Madness: The Musical is advertised as an “immersive experience” and a “side-splittingly funny cult-classic musical,” according to the show’s website. It is a revival of the 1998 musical satire of the 1936 propaganda film of the same name.

With Jolie by her side, Bell, 43, expressed to People what her friend’s support means.

“She didn’t give me any advice,” she said. “She just said she wanted to come out and support, which I thought was a lovely gesture, particularly for a project that is launching in Los Angeles where it’s not the biggest theater community, or it maybe has a different identity than a New York community.”

Jolie and Vivienne have become a part of that New York theater community, with the former producing The Outsiders, the Broadway adaptation of the 1967 S.E. Hinton novel. Vivienne has worked with her mother on the project as an assistant and coproducer.

Jolie has previously talked about how Vivienne has kept her on track as a producer, correcting her mother when necessary.

“She’ll correct me,” Angelina recalled to People in April. “She’ll say, ‘Didn’t you read the memo? We have to do this. We have to go through this.’”

She added, “She’s been a really tough assistant. She takes it very, very seriously.”

Jolie expanded on that last year, telling Entertainment Tonight, “Viv reminds me of my mother [late actress Marcheline Bertrand] in that she isn’t focused on being the center of attention but in being a support to other creatives. She’s very thoughtful and serious about theater and working hard to best understand how to contribute.”

Notably, Vivienne is credited in the playbill as Vivienne Jolie, not with the hyphenated surname “Jolie-Pitt,” that acknowledges her father, Brad Pitt. Vivienne’s five siblings, Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and Knox, 15 all shared the Jolie-Pitt name at one point. Shiloh, however, has filed to drop Pitt from her last name, according to court documents obtained by Us Weekly. And when Zahara joined the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority last year, she introduced herself using only her mother’s last name.