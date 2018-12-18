Getting by with a little help from her four-legged friends. Jersey Shore star Angelina Pivarnick opened up about her battle with depression in an emotional Instagram post on Monday, December 17, and revealed her two cats have been a big help.

“These past two months have not been on my side,” the reality star, 32, began a lengthy caption alongside a picture of herself sleeping with one cat on each side of her body. “There’s a lot of unfortunate things I couldn’t control and it’s put me in a depression.”

She gushed of her fiancé, Chris Larangeira, and her pets: “If it wasn’t for @chris_e_piss_e And my daughters (my fur babies) I would have lost it. When I’m sad they put a smile on my face. I legit love my animals sooo much. They give me the love I need to make it through the day. I seriously consider them part of my family.”

Pivarnick added that she’s “happy” she “got them off the streets and could give them a great life.”

The New York native concluded the post: “I wake up to this. I seriously could be having a bad day and know when I get home they will be waiting for me :). Guys rescuing was the best choice I ever made. ❤️ #rescue #catmom #ilovethem #cuties #mom #cats #catsofinstagram #love #life #happiness #theyloveme #aspca #rescue #depression. #battlingdepression.”

Larangeira — who proposed to his soon-to-be wife in January — took to the comments section to gush over his love — and the kittens. “My beautiful family,” he wrote. “I love you all so much.”

Drama unfolded between Pivarnick and and her Jersey Shore costar Jenni “JWOWW” Farley during a September episode of the reboot, Family Vacation, when Pivarnick returned to film the show during a trip to Vegas. A fight broke out between the two at the time, however, they have since seemingly mended their relationship, both attending Deena Cortese’s baby shower in November and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino’s wedding later that same month.

