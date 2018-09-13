Even the cast of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation were shocked when a fight broke out during their recent trip to Las Vegas, Vinny Guadagnino revealed at Us Weekly’s Most Stylish New Yorkers party on Wednesday, September 12.

After Angelina Pivarnick arrived in Las Vegas, Jenni “JWOWW” Farley was not happy – and let her know. In a sneak peek of the Thursday, September 13, episode, Jenni, 32, is shown putting Angelina, 32, in a headlock.

“They were joking around then Jenni tried to hold her, like in a chokehold like a child,” Vinny, 30, told Us. “Angelina got caught off guard, she started swinging and throwing punches.”

Not only did it surprise Vinny, it also reminded him of the past.

“It turned real for a split second and we’re not used to that. We’re older now, we don’t fight with each other anymore,” the fitness guru said. “So, all of a sudden I was like, ‘This is like old Jersey with fists getting thrown around from JWoww.’”

Vinny also shared that while their former roommate brings some “madness and filthiness” to the house when she visits, he’s not a fan of Angelina. “She’s not my cup of tea … she thinks I’m in love with her,” he said.

Jenni opened up to Us Weekly last month, revealing that Angelina came in at a bad time as they were all dealing with the fallout of Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s situation.

“I’m protective of my roommates. The thing with Angelina was real and it’s been going on for years. But when [Nicole] invited her to Vegas, the real-life stuff was happening with Ron and I was just like, ‘This is weird for an outsider to be involved,’” she told Us. “Literally in the middle of Ron dealing with this craziness and we’re just going to have this chick walk in and now she’s going to have to deal with it? It was just bad timing on all our parts.”

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on MTV Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.

