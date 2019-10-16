



There’s no love lost between former Today cohosts Matt Lauer and Ann Curry. Curry, who left the morning show in 2012, reportedly at Lauer’s behest, tweeted in support of Lauer accuser Brooke Nevils earlier this month. And a source reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly that the news anchor might know more than she’s letting on to the public.

“Ann has maintained a dignified silence, but a lot of people confided in her years ago and still do to this day,” the source tells Us. “She knows more than most about the man Matt really is, and when she finally speaks out, it will destroy him.”

Curry, 62, previously revealed that she reported Lauer, 61, for sexual harassment on behalf of a colleague in 2012, which NBC execs deny. They also deny that they covered up Lauer’s alleged abuse. Megyn Kelly has spoken about Lauer’s alleged inappropriate workplace behavior too. In 2018, she told Us, “I know too much that others don’t,” and on October 14, she praised Curry and Today alum Meredith Vieira, who encouraged Nevils, 32, to report Lauer, for “sounding the alarm.”

Former NBC employee Nevils claimed in Ronan Farrow’s new book, Catch and Kill: Lies, Spies and a Conspiracy to Protect Predators, that Lauer raped her at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics. “It was nonconsensual in the sense that I was too drunk to consent,” she said. “It was nonconsensual in that I said, multiple times, that I didn’t want to have anal sex.”

The former journalist fired back at Nevils’ allegations in a lengthy statement. Lauer categorized the incident as an “extramarital, but consensual, sexual encounter,” and claimed that her assertion that it was assault is “categorically false.”

For more on Curry and Lauer, watch the video above and pick up the latest issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now.

If you or anyone you know has been sexually assaulted, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). A trained staff member will provide confidential, judgment-free support as well as local resources to assist in healing, recovering and more.

With reporting by Jen Heger

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!