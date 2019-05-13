That was a close one! Anna Camp and Skylar Astin almost ran into each other on Monday, May 12, less than one month after they announced their split.

An eyewitness tells Us Weekly that the former couple both walked the red carpet at the NBC Upfronts within minutes of each other while promoting their new shows. Camp, 36, was there for Perfect Harmony, while Astin, 31, was talking about his new role in Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist.

“It’s not a big room so it’s interesting their shows would come to the five-hour long carpet at the same time,” the source noted. “He did photos then went off with the rest of his cast.”

However, the insider adds that it didn’t “seem like” the former spouses were “avoiding” each other, but that it was “still kind of strange.” Astin and the rest of the cast of the upcoming show later returned for interviews.

Camp shared the official trailer for her new show on Instagram ahead of the NBC Upfronts. “DON’T CLICK on that big arrow cause it’s a pic, but LINK IN BIO! THURSDAYS this FALL on @nbc Hope u like it,” she captioned a pic of the cast.

The Pitch Perfect costars announced in April that they had called it quits on their marriage after two years.

“We can confirm that we have decided to separate, and this decision was made mutually and amicably,” Camp and Astin said in a joint statement to Us Weekly at the time. “We kindly ask for privacy as we navigate this transition.”

Earlier this month, another source told Us that the Crazy Ex-Girlfriend actor had joined the members-only dating app Raya amid his divorce from Camp.

A month prior to their split, the couple listed their Spanish-style home in the Los Feliz neighborhood of Los Angeles for $2.6 million. Camp and Astin purchased the abode for $1.98 million in June 2016, four months before their wedding.

Camp was previously married to her Autumn Wanderer costar Michael Mosley from 2010 to 2013, however, this was Astin’s first marriage.

