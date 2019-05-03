Skylar Astin has joined the leagues of celebrities using Raya. A source tells Us Weekly that the Crazy Ex-Girlfriend actor has been using the members-only dating app during his ongoing divorce from wife Anna Camp.

Astin, 31, and Camp, 36, announced their split last month following two years of marriage. “We can confirm that we have decided to separate, and this decision was made mutually and amicably,” the former couple said in a joint statement to Us on April 19. “We kindly ask for privacy as we navigate this transition.”

Nearly a month prior, Astin and Camp — who costarred together in the Pitch Perfect films — listed their home in the Los Feliz neighborhood of Los Angeles for $2.6 million. They had purchased the 1923 Spanish-style abode for $1.98 million, four months before their September 2016 wedding.

The Good Girls Revolt alum filed for divorce from Astin on the same day they announced their split, and the two exes separately returned to social media the following day. Camp shared an Instagram photo of her dog enjoying the sunshine, while Astin posted images from his Passover festivities to his Instagram Stories.

The marriage was the first for Astin, while Camp was married to Autumn Wanderer costar Michael Mosley from 2010 to 2013.

Us reported on Raya’s popularity among celebrities in 2016 after a user spotted John Mayer’s profile on the app, which bills itself as “an exclusive dating and networking platform for people in creative industries.”

“His profile is a slide show of photos set to a Neil Young song,” the user said of Mayer, 41.

Acceptance onto Raya depends on the approval of an anonymous committee and is reportedly based in part on the applicant’s Instagram presence. Jeremy Piven, Matthew Perry and Chelsea Handler have also used the app.

