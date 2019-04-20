Anna Camp Files for Divorce From Skylar Astin

Looks like it really is over. Anna Camp filed for divorce from her husband, Skylar Astin, shortly after the estranged couple confirmed their split.

According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly, the actress, 36, filed the papers in Los Angeles on Friday, April 19.

Hours earlier, the pair announced their breakup. “We can confirm that we have decided to separate, and this decision was made mutually and amicably,” they said in a joint statement to Us. “We kindly ask for privacy as we navigate this transition.”

The Pitch Perfect costars started dating in June 2013 and tied the knot in October 2016 after a months-long engagement.

Us reported on Friday that the actors put their Los Angeles home on the market nearly one month before their split became public knowledge. Camp and Astin, 31, listed the house for $2.6 million on March 25 after buying the 1923 Spanish-style residence in April 2016.

The duo were absent from each other’s social media accounts in recent months. The Crazy Ex-Girlfriend star last shared a photo with the Good Girls Revolt alum on January 1, while her final pic with the actor was posted a couple of weeks later.

Camp divulged details about her marriage to Us in February 2018. “Netflix and chill basically,” she said of what the twosome liked to do together. “We definitely stay in and curl up on the couch with our dog and order or cook food, have some rosé and watch The Bachelor.”

The Mindy Project alum and Astin starred as Aubrey Posen and Jesse Swanson in 2012’s Pitch Perfect. They returned to the franchise in 2015 for its sequel, though the Ground Floor alum did not reprise his role in 2017’s Pitch Perfect 3.

Camp was previously married to actor Michael Mosley from 2010 to 2013.

