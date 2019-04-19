This is not aca-awesome. Pitch Perfect costars Anna Camp and Skylar Astin have called it quits after two years of marriage.

“We can confirm that we have decided to separate, and this decision was made mutually and amicably,” the couple said in a joint statement to Us Weekly. “We kindly ask for privacy as we navigate this transition.”

The pair last shared Instagram photos of each other in January. “I got crystal gel on my nails just to ring in 2019!” Astin, 31, captioned a cuddled-up photo with Camp, 36, on January 1.

The actress later posted throwback pics of herself and her husband dancing at a wedding. “Swipe for Major fun/love flashbacks at one of the coolest weddings ever thrown by the most awesome @beccamillergleason and @alexcreasia #tbt,” she wrote of the series of shots on January 17.

The duo, who do not follow each other on social media, appeared carefree at a New Year’s Eve event earlier this year. According to an eyewitness, they were “up front and enthusiastically singing along to hits played by indie rock tribute band Black Crystal Wolf Kids at Pappy and Harriet’s in Pioneertown, California, while on a trip to Joshua Tree.” The actors ultimately sealed the soiree with a kiss.

Camp and Astin played college a capella singers Aubrey and Jesse, respectively, in 2012’s Pitch Perfect and 2015’s Pitch Perfect 2. The Good Wife alum returned for 2017’s Pitch Perfect 3, while the Crazy Ex-Girlfriend actor did not appear in the franchise’s final film.

They began dating in June 2013. Astin popped the question in January 2016, and the twosome wed that October.

Camp opened up Us in February 2018 about married life. “Netflix and chill basically,” she said of the pair’s ideal date night. “We definitely stay in and curl up on the couch with our dog and order or cook food, have some rosé and watch The Bachelor.”

She added: “There are lots of things going on in the world where you can get incredibly stressed out. Sometimes it’s fun to just honestly laugh for an hour. It’s something that brings us both happiness and laughter.”

The Good Girls Revolt alum joked at the time about how she got Astin into the ABC reality series. She noted, “Just tell him you’ll snuggle real close and kiss him everywhere afterwards!”

Camp was previously married to actor Michael Mosley from 2010 to 2013.

